Crawford, Blackhawks blank Senators

CHICAGO -- Goaltender Corey Crawford prides himself on consistency.

“Every year, that’s the goal, to be predictable and consistent,” the Chicago Blackhawks netminder said. “You want to give your team confidence going into games and (have them) knowing what they’re going to get.”

Lately, Crawford has been providing consistent doses of dominance. He stopped all 26 shots he faced to lift the Blackhawks to a 3-0 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.

The performance marked Crawford’s career-high sixth shutout with a little more than half of the regular season remaining. Crawford has posted shutouts in four of his past seven starts at home.

“I‘m just going out there and battling,” Crawford said.

So, too, are Crawford’s teammates.

Defenseman Duncan Keith, center Artem Anisimov and left winger Andrew Desjardins delivered the goals. Chicago (23-13-4) won its third consecutive game.

Ottawa (18-15-6) lost its third game a row. The Senators have been outscored 13-3 in the past three contests.

“At this time of year now, all that matters is the result,” Ottawa coach Dave Cameron said. “You have to get points and we did a lot of good things, but we weren’t able to get any points out of it, so I‘m not pleased, no.”

Keith said controlling the puck was the key to the Blackhawks’ win. The Senators did not register a shot on goal for nearly six minutes to start the game, and leading goal scorer Mike Hoffman managed only one shot from his position at left wing.

“They’ve got a lot of firepower on their team up front, and guys that can join the team on the back end,” Keith said. “So we wanted to make them play defense. I thought we did a good job of that.”

A slap shot by Keith gave Chicago a 1-0 lead with 11:47 remaining in the second period. Center Jonathan Toews passed the puck toward the blue line to Keith, who ripped a shot past goaltender Craig Anderson’s stick side for his seventh goal. Right winger Marian Hossa screened Anderson on the play.

“I just wanted to get it off as quick as I could,” Keith said. “It was a nice, hard pass to give me more time to get it off.”

Chicago increased its lead to 2-0 with 13:59 to go in the third period. Defenseman Michal Rozsival pinched in from the blue line and released a rising wrist shot. Anderson stopped Rozsival’s shot but could not corral the puck, and Anisimov knocked in the rebound for his 15th goal of the season and his third goal in the past three games.

Desjardins added an empty-net goal with 47.9 seconds remaining in the third period.

Ottawa could not solve Crawford despite several high-quality scoring opportunities. Crawford denied Senators center Mika Zibanejad on a one-timer from the left circle during an Ottawa power play late in the second period. Moments later, Crawford stopped a point-blank shot by left winger Max McCormick.

Anderson stopped 27 of 29 shots in the loss.

“We played a pretty solid defensive road game here and gave ourselves an opportunity to be in the game,” Anderson said. “Crawford made some good saves when he needed to. That’s why he has won a couple of Cups and he’s been on that team, so kudos to him and his team, but we’re going to have to find a way to put the puck in the net.”

The Blackhawks improved to 15-5-1 on home ice.

“I think as a group, we’ve been playing a lot better at home this year,” Crawford said. “I think we have the puck a lot more. I haven’t seen the stats, but it seems that way, that we’re playing with the puck a lot more in our home games. And our defense is solid.”

NOTES: Chicago LW Bryan Bickell returned to the lineup after a one-game absence as a healthy scratch. ... Ottawa D Jared Cowen was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. The 24-year-old blue-liner has three assists in 32 games this season. ... Chicago D Michal Rozsival returned after sitting out one game as a healthy scratch. Rozsival replaced D Rob Scuderi, who was a healthy scratch for the second time in three games. ... Ottawa LW Dave Dziurzynski was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. ... Chicago announced Sunday it had loaned D David Rundblad to a professional team in Switzerland. Rundblad, 25, notched two assists in nine games this season. “Playing more is what it’s all about,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. ... Chicago acquired RW Richard Panik from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night in exchange for LW Jeremy Morin. Both players have spent this season in the American Hockey League.