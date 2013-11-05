Preview: Senators at Blue Jackets

The Ottawa Senators visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday looking to rebound from back-to-back shootout losses that extended their winless streak to five games. Columbus has lost three straight following a three-game winning streak as it adjusts to life in the Eastern Conference. Goal-scoring has been the biggest issue for the Blue Jackets thus far, as the team has managed only 33 tallies in 13 contests.

The Senators were one of the best defensive teams last season, allowing just 2.08 goals per game. But thus far in 2013-14, Ottawa has yielded 3.14 tallies, in part because of the league-worst average of 38.5 shots it allows. Columbus kept its goals-against average low last season thanks to the Vezina Trophy-winning play of Sergei Bobrovsky, who has been average to start this season with a 4-7-0 record and .910 save percentage.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN East (Ottawa), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (4-6-4): Craig Anderson was knocked out of Sunday’s game in overtime when Dallas Stars rookie Valeri Nichushkin collided with his head. Anderson is listed as day-to-day and will not start on Tuesday, leaving netminding duties to Robin Lehner, who has yet to record a win despite a .938 save percentage. Defenseman Erik Karlsson leads the team with 15 points, while Bobby Ryan and captain Jason Spezza each have eight goals.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (5-8-0): Columbus will need to wait to receive help on offense with Nathan Horton, Matt Calvert and rookie Boone Jenner all on the injured list. Calvert is expected to return from abdominal surgery at the end of the month and Jenner likely will miss several weeks with a leg injury, while Horton is expected to make his Blue Jackets debut near the end of the calendar year. In the meantime, more goal-scoring from R.J. Umberger (one) and Brandon Dubinsky (three) would be helpful.

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa is 6-for-19 on the power play in road games.

2. Blue Jackets RW Marian Gaborik has 18 points in 19 career games against Ottawa.

3. The Senators have won one of five visits to Columbus since the Blue Jackets joined the league.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Senators 2