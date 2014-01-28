Preview: Senators at Blue Jackets

The memory of a franchise-record eight-game winning streak is fading fast in Columbus, where the Blue Jackets now find themselves looking to put the brakes on a two-game skid. A return home should help their cause as they entertain the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Columbus took a short break from its home-heavy schedule but came up on the short end of a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, falling for just the third time in 12 games this month.

Tuesday marks the beginning of three straight on home ice, where the Blue Jackets have a respectable 14-10-2 record as they look to remain in the hunt for an Eastern Conference playoff berth. The Senators are coming off their own defeat at the hands of the Hurricanes, and have dropped four of five overall as they find themselves tumbling down the conference standings. The teams have already faced off twice this season, splitting a pair of games in November.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSNE (Ottawa), FSOH (Columbus)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (22-20-10): Captain Jason Spezza has the kind of numbers that would make most NHL forwards happy; 13 goals and 22 assists in 47 games on the season. But Spezza is accustomed to a point-per-game average - he has 656 points in 658 career games - and isn’t content with being the fifth-leading scorer on the team. “It’s been a frustrating year for me, individually, but I just have to keep plugging along,” he told the Ottawa Citizen. “We have a lot of games left to play.”

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (26-22-4): Columbus may have fallen on hard times of late, but don’t be fooled: the residual effect of the eight-game winning streak is still there. At least, the players say it is. “We’ve given ourselves a chance to dictate our own way (into the postseason),” forward Mark Letestu told the Columbus Dispatch. “There is no chasing anybody anymore. We’re above the teams we need to be above. Now it’s in our hands and we need to win as many games as possible to stay in it.”

OVERTIME

1. The teams have split their past 10 meetings dating back to 2002.

2. Spezza has two goals and six assists in nine career games versus Columbus.

3. The Blue Jackets scored 33 goals during the streak to move into ninth overall in scoring at 2.86 goals per game.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Senators 2