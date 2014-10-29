Senators charge past Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The game itself was physical enough to alert the NHL’s disciplinarians, but the turning point came early in the third period in an exchange of graceful, high-flying 3-on-1 rushes.

The Columbus Blue Jackets came up empty on their rush, leading the Ottawa Senators down the ice in the other direction.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson finished the play with a slap shot from the high slot, putting the Senators up 3-2 and spurring a dominating third period that led Ottawa to a 5-2 win before 14,749 in Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

”Three guys coming at our net, and then four guys going back to theirs,“ Ottawa coach Paul MacLean said. ”We ended up getting the goal, and that was a key sequence in the game.

“We had a really good second period. But we took off after that goal, and maybe they drew back a little bit.”

Left winger Clarke MacArthur had two goals and an assist, while right winger Alex Chiasson and left winger Zack Smith also scored for the Senators, while goaltender Robin Lehner had 36 saves.

The game featured two ejections -- Columbus right winger Corey Tropp and Ottawa defenseman Eric Gryba were given game misconducts -- and at least two hits that will get a closer look by the league for supplemental discipline.

The Blue Jackets got goals from defenseman David Savard and right wing Cam Atkinson. Goaltender Curtis McElhinney -- subbing for injured starter Sergei Bobrovsky -- stopped 29 shots.

It was another devastating night on the injury front for the Blue Jackets.

Center Artem Anisimov left the game midway through the second with a head injury after he was rattled by a hit from Ottawa’s Eric Gryba, and defenseman James Wisniewski missed most of the third period after suffering a broken finger.

“Whether I’ve done something, or somebody’s done something to the hockey gods ... I’ve never seen anything like this,” Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said.

“It seems like every time we play a game, somebody’s getting hurt. At least that’s what it feels like right now.”

Anisimov is day-to-day. Wisniewski is expected to miss two weeks.

They join a growing injury list that already includes Bobrovsky (broken finger) and forwards Brandon Dubinsky (abdominal surgery), Nathan Horton (back), Boone Jenner (broken hand) and Matt Calvert (upper body).

“I‘m kind of sick of talking about it, actually,” right wing Jared Boll said. “I mean, the games aren’t going to stop. We have to keep playing. We have good guys, good players in this room. Yeah, it’s tough, but there are no excuses.”

The Blue Jackets appeared to have a prime shot at breaking a 2-2 tie early in the third period, but a three-on-two rush fizzled when center Ryan Johansen passed instead of shooting.

Worse for Columbus, the Senators came the other way on a three-on-one, leading Karlsson’s game-winner at 3:41.

Chiasson’s goal came at 10:04 of the third and made it 4-2. It was scored with 26 seconds remaining in a five-minute power play made possible by Tropp’s thunderous hit from behind on Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki.

Only 1:02 later, MacArthur scored his second of the night off the rush when the puck hopped over the stick blade of Blue Jackets defenseman Ryan Murray.

NOTES: G Robin Lehner could miss Thursday’s game against Chicago because his girlfriend is scheduled to give birth by Caesarean section earlier that day. ... Blue Jackets C Ryan Johansen has a point in all nine games this season, one short of the franchise’s point-streak record. ... Blue Jackets RW Cam Atkinson, who needed 40-plus stitches to close a cut near his right eye on Friday in Anaheim, returned to the lineup after a one-game absence. Atkinson was kicked in the face inadvertently by Anaheim C Ryan Kesler. ... Ottawa D Jared Cowen was back in the lineup after five consecutive healthy scratches.