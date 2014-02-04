Preview: Senators at Blues

The St. Louis Blues vie for their fifth win in six games when they host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Vladimir Tarasenko scored and set up a goal in regulation before netting the deciding tally in the shootout as the Blues posted a 4-3 win over Nashville on Saturday. Brian Elliott stopped three of four attempts in the bonus format to win for the 14th time in his last 15 contests at home.

Elliott wasn’t as fortunate in St. Louis’ previous meeting with Ottawa, surrendering defenseman Cody Ceci’s first NHL goal in overtime in a 3-2 road setback on Dec. 16. The Senators have been sputtering of late, dropping a 2-1 overtime decision to Pittsburgh on Monday for their sixth defeat in nine games (3-3-3). Stephane Da Costa scored his third goal in three games and Craig Anderson rebounded after permitting five tallies versus Toronto on Saturday to make 46 saves in the losing effort.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN East (Ottawa), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (24-21-11): Erik Karlsson fell to his knees in disbelief after Marc-Andre Fleury made a sprawling glove save to deny him of the go-ahead goal midway through the third period. “It’s a great save, and I really can’t do anything else but tip my hat and say good job,” Karlsson said. “I thought it was a clear shot at an open net, but he clearly denied me.” Karlsson has been held off the scoresheet in two straight games after recording at least one point in nine of his previous 13 contests.

ABOUT THE BLUES (37-12-5): Alex Steen has been soldiering on after suffering a fractured toe on Jan. 23 against the New York Rangers. After sitting out practices in an attempt to allow the injury to heal, Steel joined his team on Monday and admitted he is making progress. “Yeah, I feel better,” he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Still aching and stuff, but it’s good.”

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis RW Chris Stewart tallied twice in the previous meeting with Ottawa but has just two assists in his last 11 games.

2. Ottawa has yielded a power-play goal in four of its last five contests.

3. The Blues recalled F Dmitrij Jaskin from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League on Monday.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Senators 1