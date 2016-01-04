Preview: Senators at Blues

The Ottawa Senators look to get on the scoreboard for the first time in three games when they visit the St. Louis Blues on Monday. Ottawa has lost three in a row and been blanked in each of its last two contests, including Sunday’s setback at Chicago that extended its scoreless streak to 135 minutes, 38 seconds.

Mike Hoffman was the last member of the Senators to tally, scoring his team-leading 18th goal 4:22 into the third period of a 7-3 loss at Boston to end his five-game drought. St. Louis welcomed forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrik Berglund back to the lineup Saturday at Toronto, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a second straight loss in which the team scored one goal. Tarasenko, who leads the team in goals (23) and points (40), missed one game with an illness while Berglund made his season debut after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. Each team posted a 3-2 victory on the road against each other last campaign, with Ottawa needing a shootout to prevail.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (18-15-6): While Hoffman has scored only once in his last eight contests, Kyle Turris (13 goals) is mired in an eight-game drought and Bobby Ryan (11) has gone five matches without a tally. Ottawa’s offensive struggles put an end to the scoring streak of Erik Karlsson, who had collected three goals and six assists during a seven-game run. The captain leads the Senators — and all NHL defensemen —with 41 points.

ABOUT THE BLUES (23-14-4): Tarasenko scored the Blues’ lone goal versus the Maple Leafs, ending his season high-tying three-game drought. He now has eight power-play tallies in 39 games, the same amount he needed 77 contests to produce last season. Brian Elliott, who began his career with the Senators, is expected to start Monday for the first time in four games.

OVERTIME

1. The Blues are tied with Minnesota for last in the Central Division in goals (101) and haven’t tallied during 5-on-5 play in 38 minutes, 5 seconds.

2. Ottawa has lost 11 of its last 17 contests (6-10-1) following a season-high four-game winning streak.

3. St. Louis lost an alumni member as it announced Sunday that former D Bill Plager passed away at age 70.

