Senators rally for shootout victory

ST. LOUIS -- Bobby Ryan and the Ottawa Senators could have been excused if they felt a little discouraged after the second period of their game Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues.

Trailing 2-0, and playing for the second night in a row on the road, the Senators -- who had lost six of their previous eight games -- could have packed up and skated through the third period just so they could get the game over with and hope for better results on another night.

Their attitude, however, was completely the opposite.

“I think when we came in after the second we really weren’t down,” Ryan said, after the Senators rallied for a 3-2 shootout victory. “I think we thought physically and emotionally we were still invested in the game. We got the ugly one to start us rolling.”

The Senators cut the Blues lead to 2-1 on right wing Erik Condra’s first goal of the season 7:55 into the period, but they still were down when they pulled goalie Robin Lehner for an extra attacker in the final two minutes.

Related Coverage Preview: Senators at Blues

The move paid off when right wing Alex Chiasson scored with 41 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Ryan barely missed winning the game for the Senators in the extra period when his shot hit the post, but he -- and Lehner -- made the most of their chances in the shootout as the Senators earned the victory.

Lehner shut down the Blues’ usual shootout stars, right wing T.J. Oshie, left wing Alexander Steen and right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, and Ryan, the third Ottawa shooter, scored the only shootout goal for the victory..

“They have fantastic players,” Lehner said. “They are very good. You just have to be patient. It was nice.”

When Lehner stopped Tarasenko, that brought Ryan to the ice to shoot against goalie Jake Allen, who had replaced starter Brian Elliott because of an injury midway through the second period.

“It was low, on the glove side,” Ryan said. “I really try to feather it in, but I didn’t get as much on it as I like. Maybe that was a benefit.”

The win was important for the Senators, who had lost Monday night in Detroit, and also lost a 3-2 game to the Blues on Saturday in Ottawa.

“It was very important for our team to come back here and get two points,” Lehner said. “We just need to trust our system and keep working and we will get rewarded. We kept with it and didn’t change and got rewarded. It was good for our group to see that and stick with it. We have to take the opportunities that come to us.”

The loss might have been costly to the Blues, who will know more about the extent of Elliott’s injury on Wednesday. He appeared to hurt his right leg in a collision with Condra in a scramble in front of the net.

“It’s definitely hard to see a teammate get hurt and not be able to finish the game, especially when you’re Brian Elliott, who cares so much about playing well, cares so much about winning, especially against one of his former team,” said defenseman Ian Cole, who scored his first goal for the Blues.

“For him to not to finish a game, obviously something must be wrong. There were guys falling everywhere, bodies everywhere, so it was tough to see what actually happened.”

It was easy for Blues coach Ken Hitchcock to see what happened to his team, however.

“We played really poor. We didn’t play well at all,” Hitchcock said. “Our attention to detail has to change. We really lacked detail in our game and that’s what losing hockey is. When you don’t have detail in your game eventually you crack. Both goals we didn’t block shots, we didn’t get in lanes. Both goals we gave up easy entries. You don’t do that stuff if you are paying attention to detail.”

NOTES: After missing his first game since 2004 on Sunday, ending his iron man streak at 737 consecutive regular-season games, Blues D Jay Bouwmeester was sidelined again Tuesday due to a lower-body injury. He is expected back for the Blues’ next game, Friday against the visiting Edmonton Oilers. ... D Barret Jackman moved into third place on the career list for most games played for the Blues on Tuesday, his 745th game for the team. He trails Bernie Federko (927) and Brian Sutter (779). ... Ottawa D Chris Phillips participated in the morning skate but missed his third consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. ... LW Milan Michalek and C Mika Zibanejad were both healthy scratches for Ottawa, missing their first games of the season. ...Tuesday night’s game was the second of a five-game trip for the Senators, who play Friday at Florida.