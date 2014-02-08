Preview: Senators at Bruins

The Boston Bruins will look to avoid dropping back-to-back games for the first time in a month when they host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday in the final contest for both teams heading into the Olympic break. The Bruins are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss at St. Louis - the first of two games without captain Zdeno Chara, who left the team to serve as the flag bearer for Team Slovakia at the Olympics. The Bruins have dropped two of three to Ottawa this season, but romped 5-0 in the only meeting in Boston.

The Senators can make it three straight wins following one-goal victories over St. Louis and Buffalo earlier in the week that boosted their record to 4-1-1 in the last six games. Saturday’s matchup brings an end to a grueling stretch for Ottawa, which is playing its eighth road game in its last 10. “Now we have one game before the break and we want to get the two points, but it’s going to be a tough game in Boston, so we have to be ready for that,” Senators forward Milan Michalek told the Ottawa Citizen.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, CBC, RDS (Ottawa), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (26-21-11): Ottawa coach Paul MacLean decided to juggle his roster Friday, dropping leading goal scorer Bobby Ryan to the third line and sending Stephane Da Costa back to the minors even though the rookie picked up his first career assist in Thursday’s win over Buffalo. Although Ryan has scored only twice in his past 17 games, leading to his demotion from the No. 1 line, MacLean said he was not worried about his production. “We know that they all go through cycles, and it’s going to come around the other way again,” MacLean said. “He just has to keep working at it.”

ABOUT THE BRUINS (36-16-4): The hits keep coming for forward Loui Eriksson, who was forced to miss practice Friday to undergo some dental work after taking a high stick to the mouth against St. Louis that pushed his teeth in. Eriksson, part of the blockbuster offseason trade that sent Tyler Seguin to Dallas, has endured a pair of concussions and missed 20 games this season but is expected to play against the Senators. “He should be in the lineup.” Boston coach Claude Julien told reporters Friday. There’s no reason why he shouldn‘t, but I think it’s going to be a long day for him getting his mouth fixed.”

OVERTIME

1. Bruins F Jarome Iginla has 12 points in his last seven games.

2. Senators G Craig Anderson carries a 5-8-0 record and 3.30 goals-against average versus Boston into Saturday’s start.

3. The Bruins acquired D D Blake Parlett from Columbus in exchange for F Carter Camper on Friday.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Senators 2