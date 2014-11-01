Preview: Senators at Bruins

The Boston Bruins haven’t had a winning record since beating Philadelphia in the season opener but they have a chance to move above .500 when they host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Although the Bruins have won four of their last six games overall, two have come at the expense of league-worst Buffalo - including Thursday’s 3-2 victory in overtime. Boston has also dropped its last two home games after blowing a two-goal third-period lead in Tuesday’s 4-3 setback to the Minnesota Wild.

Ottawa has lost three of its last four games - each by one goal - and has been victimized twice by the Chicago Blackhawks in a span of five days, including Thursday’s 5-4 defeat in a shootout. “For our group to play the way we did and to get a point out of it, I think it’s a great way to continue momentum,” Senators coach Paul MacLean told reporters after Thursday’s contest. Ottawa has a chance to build on that momentum with a four-game homestand following the matchup against Boston.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, City, TVA (Ottawa), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (5-2-2): Mika Zibanejad was held off the scoresheet in the first eight games of the campaign after collecting 33 points in 69 contests last season, but he made his first point count with a late tying goal to force overtime against the Blackhawks. “I’ve been there. We’ve all been there,“ said teammate Bobby Ryan, who netted his third goal in the past six games. ”He’s still a young kid. All you can tell him to do is keep his head up. I think tonight you saw him a lot more aggressive with the shots that he took.”

ABOUT THE BRUINS (6-6-0): With Boston utilizing a patchwork crew of defensemen after losing captain Zdeno Chara, Torey Krug and Kevan Miller to injury, the most encouraging aspect of Thursday’s win was Brad Marchand emerging from his slump. Marchand netted a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime, and added an assist to match his season point total from the previous 11 games. “Brad has to play that way just like everybody else does,“ coach Claude Julien said. ”I saw him again in practice using his outside speed, and taking pucks to the net using that speed. He’s got good speed. He has to use it.”

OVERTIME

1. Bruins G Tuukka Rask is 5-2-0 with a 2.14 goals-against average versus Ottawa.

2. Senators leading goal-scorer Clarke MacArthur has only two tallies in 32 games against Boston.

3. The teams have split the past four meetings, with the home team prevailing in each.

PREDICTION: Senators 4, Bruins 3