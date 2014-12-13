Preview: Senators at Bruins

The return of captain Zdeno Chara wasn’t enough to prevent the Boston Bruins from falling for the sixth time in eight games (2-5-1). The Bruins hope that the potential presence of David Krejci in the lineup could alter their fortunes when they host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon. Sidelined since Oct. 23 with a knee injury, Chara logged over 24 minutes in his return in Boston’s 3-2 setback to streaking Chicago on Thursday.

Defenseman Dennis Seidenberg, who escaped additional punishment from the league after drilling Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews into the boards, scored an unassisted goal in the Bruins’ 4-2 victory over Ottawa on Nov. 1. The setback at TD Garden was the third in a row and ninth in 11 contests for the Senators, who fell for the sixth time in seven games (1-5-1) with a 5-3 defeat to Los Angeles on Thursday. The contest was the first for Dave Cameron since being elevated from assistant to head coach after the firing of Paul MacLean.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, TSN5, RDS (Ottawa), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (11-12-5): Bobby Ryan scored in highlight-reel fashion versus the Kings to end his seven-game goalless drought. “It felt good to get the monkey off my back,” Ryan said, “but when it goes for naught, it kind of gets forgotten - and that’s OK with me.” Mark Stone tallied against Los Angeles and also found the back of the net in the first meeting with Boston. Robin Lehner has been confirmed to receive his first start since Nov. 29 but is just 2-5-2 with a 2.78 goals-against average in his career versus the Bruins.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (15-13-1): Sidelined since Nov. 18 with a lower-body injury, Krejci hit the ice for the fourth consecutive day and skated on a line with Milan Lucic and Loui Eriksson on Friday. A return versus Ottawa would be music to the ears of Krejci, who has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 38 career meetings with the Senators. Tuukka Rask also has enjoyed success against Ottawa, recording 27 saves in the last meeting to improve to 6-2-0 with a 2.12 goals-against average versus the Atlantic Division rival.

OVERTIME

1. Boston C Patrice Bergeron has recorded two goals and six assists in his last five meetings with Ottawa.

2. Senators LW Clarke MacArthur missed Thursday’s contest due to the flu but is expected to play against the Bruins.

3. Boston RW Matt Fraser scored twice in an 88-second span in the teams’ first meeting but has just one more goal on the season.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Senators 1