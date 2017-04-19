Preview: Senators at Bruins

The Ottawa Senators surrendered home-ice advantage by dropping the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round series, but they seized it back by winning consecutive overtime games for the first time in franchise history. The Senators go for their third straight victory when they visit the Boston Bruins on Wednesday in Game 4 of their best-of-seven series.

Ottawa's best players have answered the bell since the 2-1 home loss in Game 1, with second-leading goal scorer Mike Hoffman scoring twice Monday and defenseman Erik Karlsson collecting four assists in the series. Karlsson, the Senators' captain, has seven assists in six meetings with Boston this season, including a highlight-reel pass on one goal Monday before helping set up the game-winning goal. Boston has yet to score in the first period and fell into a three-goal hole in the opening period Monday, prompting coach Bruce Cassidy to change his routine and run a full practice Tuesday. "I don’t think it was physically demanding today," Cassidy said. "We had a day off before yesterday’s game and I didn’t like our start, so it’s just a little bit of a switch."

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Ottawa), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE SENATORS: Forward Bobby Ryan slumbered through a mediocre regular season in which he lost nearly a month to injury and scored only 13 times -- a precipitous drop for a player who once put together four consecutive 30-goal campaigns. Ryan, however, ended a drought with a goal in the season finale and has netted a pair of tallies against Boston, including the game-winner in overtime Monday. "You always say that you make your money during the season, but you make your reputation in the playoffs and right now he's showing everybody that he's a gamer," Senators coach Guy Boucher said of Ryan.

ABOUT THE BRUINS: Boston again was without four injured defensemen in Game 3 and at least three of them will be sidelined in Game 4, although Colin Miller skated at Tuesday's practice and will be evaluated at Wednesday's morning skate. Bruins leading scorer Brad Marchand delivered the game-winning goal in the series opener but has been quieted in the past two games, managing a combined four shots. "That’s what happens when you’re an elite player," Cassidy said. "You’re going to get marked, and you’ve got to find your way through the checking part of the game, because they’ve got a number of guys."

OVERTIME

1. Bruins G Tuukka Rask is 1-5-1 in the seven meetings versus Ottawa this season.

2. Ryan is on a four-game point streak dating to the regular season after he was held off the scoresheet for the previous 12 games.

3. Bruins D John-Michael Liles had two assists Monday for his first multi-point game of the season.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Senators 2