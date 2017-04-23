Preview: Senators at Bruins

The Boston Bruins have never come back from a 3-1 postseason series deficit in their history, but a dramatic victory in Ottawa has kept alive their hopes of ending that drought. Sean Kuraly's double-overtime goal enabled the Bruins to stave off elimination and force a Game 6 in their Eastern Conference first-round series against the visiting Senators on Sunday.

Boston recovered from a two-goal deficit and had to withstand an apparent game-winning goal in overtime overturned by video before beating Ottawa for only the second time in nine meetings this season. "We were just battling out there," Bruins captain Zdeno Chara said. "We were close and a few denied goals, but that's just part of it and you have to battle through it and keep going and that's what we did." The Senators have won all eight series in which they held 3-1 leads and still have the comfort of knowing a potential deciding Game 7 would be played on their home ice. "We knew they weren’t just going to roll over and die," Senators forward Mark Stone said. "We’ve just got to go to Boston and regroup.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NBC, Sportsnet, TVAS

ABOUT THE SENATORS: Despite squandering a 2-0 lead, one of the bright spots in Game 5 for Ottawa was a much-anticipated goal from Stone, who notched his first career playoff tally and halted a 19-game drought overall dating to Feb. 19. The Senators managed only five shots on goal in the third period but coach Guy Boucher dismissed the notion that his team went into a protective shell. "It's different during the regular season," Boucher said. “We weren’t scared to lose. I thought we did a good job at that. It’s one of those games that could go either way and it didn’t go our way.”

ABOUT THE BRUINS: Kuraly played in only eight contests during the regular season and was a healthy scratch for Games 3 and 4, but coach Bruce Cassidy inserted the rookie in the lineup and he temporarily saved Boston's season. Kuraly scored his first NHL goal late in the second period to tie the score at 2-2 before before delivering the decisive tally midway through the extra session, sweeping in a backhand off a rebound. "He was buzzing," goaltender Tuukka Rask said. "Hardworking guy, he does the right things. ... It just goes to show that when you do that you get rewarded. Great example."

OVERTIME

1. The Senators failed on all five power-play chances Friday and are 0-for-8 in the past two games.

2. Bruins C David Krejci (lower body) exited Game 5 and was receiving treatment Saturday, leaving his status up in the air.

3. F Viktor Stalberg is questionable for Game 6 for Ottawa, which has won all four meetings in Boston this season.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Senators 2