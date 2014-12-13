Senators 3, Bruins 2 (SO): Bobby Ryan scored in the third round of the shootout as visiting Ottawa handed Dave Cameron his first victory as the team’s head coach.

After being denied on a breakaway late in overtime, Ryan ended the contest as he skated in and deked Tuukka Rask (29 saves) to the ice before sliding the puck into the net. Mika Zibanejad scored his fifth goal in as many contests in regulation before converting in the first round of the bonus format and Brad Marchand followed with a brilliant shoulder fake before sliding the puck under Robin Lehner.

David Legwand scored a power-play goal for the Senators, who posted just their second win in eight outings (2-5-1) and third in the last 12 visits to TD Garden. Lehner finished with 29 saves in his first start since Nov. 29.

Craig Cunningham netted his first career NHL goal and Loui Eriksson also tallied for the Bruins, who have dropped seven of their last nine (2-5-2). Captain Zdeno Chara notched an assist but was whistled for two minor penalties for the second straight game since his return from a knee injury - with the latter of which resulting in Legwand’s power-play goal.

Boston drew first blood while short-handed as Chara’s clearing attempt skipped past Ottawa’s Kyle Turris, and Cunningham skated into the puck before unleashing a blast from above the right circle that squeezed between the pads of Lehner at 11:45 of the first period. After Zibanejad evened the contest early the second, Eriksson converted a brilliant centering feed from Kevan Miller midway into the session before Legwand cleaned up a loose puck following Turris’ shot from the point to forge a 2-2 tie 4:17 into the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boston failed on its lone power-play opportunity to drop to 1-for-21 in its last 12 games - including 0-for-13 in the past seven at home. ... Senators D Chris Phillips sat out due to a “coaches decision”, according to the Ottawa Sun. ... Senators LW Clarke MacArthur logged 20:45 of ice time in his return to the lineup after being sidelined by the flu. ... Ottawa C Zack Smith suffered an upper-body injury in the second period and did not return.