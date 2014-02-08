Bruins roll into break with 7-2 win

BOSTON -- The red-hot Boston Bruins had some work to do on Saturday before five of them left for the Olympics and the others began their winter vacations.

Their work was made a lot easier by an Ottawa Senators team that had already hit the beach.

“It’s something we talked about before the game, that we wanted to end it on a good note heading into the break and I think we’ve done that,” center Patrice Bergeron, a Canadian Olympian, said after his two goals and an assist helped the Bruins to a 7-2 pasting of the Senators on the final day before the NHL heads to Sochi.

The Bruins, playing their second straight with defenseman-captain Zdeno Chara having gone early to the Olympics, improved to 8-1-2 in their last 11 games. They are 20-3-2 in their last 25 home games and 23-6-2 at home overall this season.

The Bruins, whose five Olympians will all play for different countries, were 1-0-1 without Chara, who carried the Slovakia flag in the opening ceremonies.

“It’s something we mentioned before the St. Louis game (an overtime loss on Thursday) that we had two games without our leader and we all had to step up and do our job and I think we’ve all done that,” Bergeron said. “That speaks a lot about our team and the way that we handle adversity.”

Bergeron, registering his first points in six games, scored his 15th and 16th goals of the season. Left winger Chris Kelly scored his fourth goal (first since Oct. 19); right winger Jarome Iginla had No. 17 plus an assist; and left wingers Milan Lucic (No. 17) and Brad Marchand (No. 19, with two assists) and center Carl Soderberg (No. 9, plus one assist) also scored for the Bruins.

Right winger Loui Eriksson, center David Krejci (both Olympians who will face each other in the opening game in Sochi) and right winger Reilly Smith all had two assists in front of backup goaltender Chad Johnson, who won his fifth straight start and is 11-3 this season.

“It makes two weeks of enjoying the sun a lot better,” Johnson said.

The seven goals were a season high for Boston, which got multiple points from seven players and had 42 shots on goal.

Right winger Bobby Ryan scored his 21st and defenseman Patrick Wiercioch his fourth for the listless Senators, who did little to help goaltenders Craig Anderson and Robin Lehner. The Sens were down 6-1 when Wiercioch scored on the power play with 4:55 left.

Anderson came in 2-0 against the Bruins this season, both games in Ottawa, but never had a chance behind his lackadaisical teammates. He was lifted after the Lucic goal at 3:35 of the third period and Lehner gave up two goals.

“This was us just shooting ourselves in the foot right from the start,” Ottawa defenseman Marc Methot said. “We were very kind of lazy and passive in our own end, and it caused a lot of breakdowns, it gave them opportunities and they’re that kind of team that plays pretty structured.”

The Bruins, winning the two games against Ottawa in Boston by a combined 12-2, picked up a split of the four-game season series with the Sens, who have not won a series against Boston since 2005-06.

The porous defense took half of the first period to hit the Senators, but once it came out, it was there to stay.

Ottawa had been a perfect 14 of 14 killing penalties in the last two games, both wins, but the Bruins scored on their first try and were on their way.

Rookie defenseman David Warsofsky earned his first NHL assist with a pass that Kelly redirected for Boston’s second goal.

Iginla has 14 points in the last eight games and linemate Krejci has 14 in the last 11.

Ryan, snubbed by Team USA, scored his first goal in five games, and second in 18, for the Senators, who came in just one point out of a playoff spot.

NOTES: Bruins LW Daniel Paille left after two periods with an injury. ... Ottawa C Jason Spezza had an assist and has 14 points in the last 12 games. ... The Bruins have five Olympians -- D Zdeno Chara (Russia), Cs Patrice Bergeron (Canada) and David Krejci (Czech Republic), G Tuukka Rask (Finland) and RW Loui Eriksson (Sweden). The Senators have two going to Sochi -- D Erik Karlsson (Sweden) and LW Milan Michalek (Czech Republic). ... Bruins coach Claude Julien is an assistant coach and GM Peter Chiarelli an assistant GM with Team Canada. ... Ottawa C Mika Zibanejad played in his 100th NHL game. ... Sens D Chris Phillips missed his seventh straight game with a lower-body injury and Bruins D Adam McQuaid missed his ninth straight with a leg injury. ... Eriksson, who has had two concussions this season, needed dental work after taking a stick to the face on Thursday night in St. Louis. He played without a cage on his helmet -- and apparently got caught again because he was spitting blood during the second period.