Fraser lifts Bruins over Senators

BOSTON -- Had things gone according to plan, Matt Fraser would have been up in the press box, sitting out his sixth straight game as a healthy scratch for the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

But because David Krejci, who skated in the warmup, couldn’t play for an undisclosed reason, Fraser was pressed into service, dressing for the fifth time this season. He wound up scoring two goals to lead his team to a 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

“It was kind of nice,” Fraser said after the game. “I don’t want to (be a last-minute addition) every game, but you just go out there and play.”

Fraser, a winger playing on the left side on Boston’s third line, scored his first two goals of the season and the fourth and fifth of his 32-game career -- the goals coming 1:28 apart in the second period.

He snapped a 1-1 tie at 11:14 and then beat goaltender Robin Lehner again at 12:42. Center Carl Soderberg assisted on both goals.

“You try and prepare the same way as if you were playing every night, but when it comes down to it, mentally it’s almost easier when they tell you just after warmups that you’re going,” Fraser said.

“I pride myself on making sure that those get to the back of the net. I was glad that both pucks went in.”

The Bruins (7-6) won their second straight and moved above .500 for the first time since winning their opener. Even with the win, in Game 1 of a four-game homestand, they are just 3-4 at home.

During the game, Elliotte Friedman of ”Hockey Night in Canada“ reported the Bruins had extended the contract of coach Claude Julien for three years. There was no confirmation from the Bruins, and Julien refused comment afterward, saying, ”Let’s talk about the team.

“I liked our team’s effort tonight.”

Left winger Brad Marchand scored his third goal in two games, his fourth of the season, for Boston late in the first period, and defenseman Dennis Seidenberg scored at 2:08 of the third period.

The last three Bruins goals came on mistakes by Ottawa defenseman/captain Erik Karlsson, who was a dreadful minus-4 in the loss.

Ottawa right winger Mark Stone scored his third of the year 38 seconds after Marchand made it 1-0, and center Mika Zibanejad closed the scoring with 4:17 left in the game -- his second goal of the season.

The Senators (5-3-2), who start a four-game homestand against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, are 1-2-2 in their last five games.

Tuukka Rask made 27 saves in the Boston goal and Lehner, 3-0-1 with a 2.18 goals-against average for the season coming in, had 26 stops.

“There were stretches of the game where I thought we played well, but we never established much of a forecheck all night,” said Stone. “They were getting out of their zone quite easily. It was leading to a lot of scoring chances against us.”

On the first Fraser goal, Karlsson, the Norris Trophy winner in 2011-12, threw the puck blindly in front of his own net and Fraser scored on a rebound. Then Soderberg flipped the puck down the ice on what was originally going to be an icing -- but Fraser outhustled Karlsson down the side, got the puck and put it into the top corner of the net.

Karlsson cleared the puck from in front of his net right to Seidenberg for the Bruins’ first goal of the season -- Karlsson not trying to get in front of the shot.

“It’s a long season, and he’s not going to be great every night, as much as we like him to be,” Ottawa coach Paul MacLean said. “But at the same time, I don’t think he was out there by himself, either.”

NOTES: Bruins C David Krejci skated in warmups but was scratched for an undisclosed reason as he joined three Boston defensemen out of the lineup. “I thought he was going to play,” coach Claude Julien said. “But he came in and we decided as a group that he wasn’t well enough to go.” ... This was the first of nine November home games for the Bruins. ... Ottawa G Robin Lehner played two days after the birth of his first child, a son, Lennox Lehner. ... Senators D Eric Gryba, who played four years at Boston University, played in his 100th NHL game. ... Ottawa D Mark Borowiecki missed his second straight game with an undisclosed injury. ... The Bruins had a pregame tribute for former mayor Thomas Menino, who died Thursday. His name was displayed in large letters on the outside wall of TD Garden, where he was called “Boston’s Biggest Fan.” ... Saturday marked the 90th anniversary of Charles Francis Adams paying $15,000 to bring the Bruins into the NHL.