Preview: Senators at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are still in control of their postseason destiny despite a recent slide, but they will be facing a desperate team when the Ottawa Senators come to town on Saturday night. Ottawa is five points out of the last playoff slot in the Eastern Conference and will have to leapfrog four teams to snag the second wild card. Robin Lehner will make his first start since Feb. 27 in place of Craig Anderson, who was hurt in Monday’s overtime home loss to Nashville.

There’s a chance Montreal will receive a boost to its sagging fortunes in goal with Carey Price going through his best practice on Friday since leading Team Canada to the gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Canadiens coach Michel Therrien termed the practice session “a great day for Carey Price” but would not commit to naming a starter for Saturday’s matchup. Peter Budaj has started seven of eight games since the Olympic break and surrendered 11 goals during the current three-game skid.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE SENATORS (28-25-12): Ales Hemsky has never been known as a big goal scorer but he’s been making a major impact since he was brought in from Edmonton in a trade. After scoring twice against Ottawa in his last game with the Oilers, Hemsky was held off the scoresheet in his Senators’ debut before piling up six points with back-to-back three-assist games. The veteran forward’s presence has also served to invigorate linemate and captain Jason Spezza, who has notched a goal and five assists in the past two contests to give him 14 points over the last nine games.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (35-25-7): Montreal has scored only three goals during the three-game losing streak and has not received the expected production from trade-deadline acquisition Thomas Vanek, who has only one assist in his first three contests. Vanek scored twice in his final appearance with the New York Islanders, but they were the only goals he has registered in the past 12 games. “We all want to score goals and put up numbers,” Vanek said. “If you don’t, you’re probably in the wrong profession. But at the end of the day, it’s not something to focus on. The more you create, the more you get rewarded.”

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa, which dispatched Montreal in five games in last season’s playoffs, has won two of three meetings this season.

2. Price, who won his final three starts before the Olympics, is 15-6-4 with three shutouts against the Senators.

3. Spezza has 28 goals and 32 assists in 52 goals versus Montreal.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Senators 3