Preview: Senators at Canadiens

With respect to Devan Dubnyk, Carey Price and Andrew Hammond arguably were the two most discussed goaltenders in the NHL this season. A Vezina Trophy favorite and likely Hart Trophy candidate, Price looks to guide the Atlantic Division-champion Montreal Canadiens past the upstart Ottawa Senators when the teams open their Eastern Conference first-round series at Bell Centre on Wednesday.

Price led the league with a franchise-best 44 wins while his goals-against average (1.96) and save percentage (.933) were second to none in the NHL. The 27-year-old was less than spectacular while splitting his two decisions versus Ottawa, while the Senators emerged victorious in the two other meetings. Ottawa, which resided 14 points out of a playoff berth on Feb. 10, posted a 23-4-4 record to secure the top wild-card position - and Hammond (20-1-2, 1.79 GAA, .941 save percentage) played an integral role in that surge. The first-year sensation won his first start with a 4-2 triumph over Montreal on Feb. 18 and became the first goaltender in the NHL’s modern era to earn at least one point in each of his first 12 career road starts, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, CBC, TVA

ABOUT THE SENATORS (43-26-13): Rookie Mark Stone was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week, scoring four goals and setting up another in three games - with two tallies coming in the playoff-clinching 3-1 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. Stone tied Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau for top honors among rookies with 64 points (26 goals, 38 assists) while captain Erik Karlsson (21 goals, 45 assists) recorded team highs in points (66) and average ice time (27:15) to remain in the discussion to acquire his second Norris Trophy. Milan Michalek will return for the series opener after missing 11 games due to an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (50-22-10): Max Pacioretty recorded a team-high 37 goals and league high-tying plus-38 rating, but his availability for Wednesday is in question after missing the last two contests following a crash into the boards against Florida on April 5. Tomas Plekanec (26 goals) and promising third-year forwards Brendan Gallagher (24) and Alex Galchenyuk (20) were constant threats offensively, but the production dips significantly thereafter. P.K. Subban and Andrei Markov log considerable minutes while fellow defenseman Jeff Petry finished strong by collecting three goals and four assists in his last seven contests.

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa finished the season with an 11-0-3 record in its final 14 road contests, the longest such point streak in franchise history.

2. Montreal’s 40 power-play goals were 23rd-best in the league, while the seven short-handed tallies allowed were seventh-most.

3. Senators assistant coach Mark Reeds passed away on Tuesday after a battle with cancer. He was 55.

SERIES PREDICTION: Senators 4, Canadiens 3