Preview: Senators at Canadiens

As was the case when the clubs met two years ago in the postseason, the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators didn’t waste much time ratcheting up the vitriol in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Atlantic Division-champion Montreal dealt the first significant blow in more ways than one with a 4-3 victory in the series opener, and looks to extend the advantage when it hosts Ottawa in Game 2 on Friday.

Brian Flynn scored his first career playoff goal late in the second period and joined defenseman P.K. Subban with two assists to lead the Canadiens to victory on Wednesday. Subban, however, was involved in a slashing incident with Mark Stone nearly midway into the second period that caused a microfracture of the right wrist and some ligament damage to the Senators’ promising rookie, and resulted in the Montreal blue-liner receiving a game misconduct. Stone, who is listed as “very questionable” to play the rest of the series by general manager Bryan Murray, ended the regular season on an impressive nine-game point streak (eight goals, five assists). The 22-year-old also netted 26 tallies and set up 38 more to match Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau for the most points (64) by a rookie during the 2014-15 season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CNBC, CBC, TVA

ABOUT THE SENATORS: Coach Dave Cameron was irate after the contest, telling reporters that if the league didn’t take action against Subban, his players would receive the green light to return the favor. “I think it’s quite simple. It’s a vicious slash on the unprotected part of the body,” Cameron said. “You (the league) either do one of two things, and I think it’s an easy solution. You either suspend him - or when one of their best players gets slashed, just give us (a five-minute penalty). It’s not that complicated.” The league elected not to further punish Subban but issued a warning to Cameron for his comments.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS: Leading scorer Max Pacioretty practiced on Thursday but still is questionable to play in Game 2 after missing the series opener with an upper-body injury. “We’ll find out (Friday),” coach Michel Therrien said. “He’s having another good day and we’ll let you know (Friday) if he’s ready ... if not, it’s going to be the other game (Game 3 on Sunday).” Forward PA Parenteau was missing from Thursday’s practice and is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa G Andrew Hammond yielded four goals in the second period on Wednesday after permitting that many in just two of his 23 games this season.

2. Montreal G Carey Price made 30 saves in the series opener, moving past Gerry McNeil into sole possession of sixth place in franchise history with his 18th career win.

3. Senators captain Erik Karlsson notched two assists in the series opener to increase his career playoff total to 17 points, passing Anton Volchenkov and Chris Phillips for second place on the franchise’s all-time list among defensemen.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Canadiens 2