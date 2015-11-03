Preview: Senators at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have yet to lose at home, a streak that could be in jeopardy with star goaltender Carey Price expected to be sidelined for a week with a lower-body injury sustained in a loss at Edmonton on Thursday. Montreal looks to improve to 6-0-0 at the Bell Centre when it hosts the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night in the second contest of a four-game road trip.

The Canadiens learned of Price’s injury on Sunday but their offense more than compensated with a 5-1 rout of Winnipeg that night, giving the team 11 goals in the last two games. “We’ve got a lot of offense this year,” Montreal forward Dale Weise said. “I think we’re a different team than in years past.” Ottawa has lost five of its last seven games (2-3-2) after dropping the back end of a home-and-home with the Detroit Red Wings over the weekend. The Senators will be without leading scorer Mark Stone, who was suspended two games by the NHL on Monday.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (5-4-2): Stone, who has collected 13 points in 11 games, was punished by the league for an illegal check to the head of Detroit’s Landon Ferraro during Saturday’s game. Ottawa will receive some reinforcements to help offset the absence of Stone as forwards Mike Hoffman (lower body) and Curtis Lazar (concussion) return to the lineup after missing four and three games, respectively. Hoffman, who scored 27 goals last season, was on a hot streak with four tallies in four games before his injury.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (11-2-0): With reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner Price out, unbeaten rookie Mike Condon will make his third straight start and fifth overall. Condon beat Ottawa 3-1 in his NHL debut on Oct. 11 and has been backed by tons off offensive support in his last three appearances, with Montreal scoring 18 goals in that span. “Any goalie isn’t going to complain about the team scoring goals,” Condon said. “We play good defensively and that translates into offense. I‘m very fortunate for that and it’s very fun to watch.”

OVERTIME

1. The Canadiens have seven players with at least four goals and seven with at least 10 points.

2. Ottawa is 1-for-24 on the power play over the past seven games and has been torched for eight tallies on its last 24 short-handed situations.

3. The away team has won four of the past five meetings.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Senators 2