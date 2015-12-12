Preview: Senators at Canadiens

Injuries appear to be catching up to the Montreal Canadiens, who have seen their blazing start to the season slowed in the wake of four consecutive losses. After overpowering opponents during a franchise-record 9-0-0 start, the Canadiens have seen their offense grind to a halt as they prepare to host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday in the opener of a three-game homestand.

Montreal has been limited to two goals or fewer in seven straight games since starting netminder Carey Price went on the shelf with an injury and has tallied seven times during the four-game skid. “We’re facing adversity and that’s going to make us stronger,” Canadiens coach Michel Therrien said after his team allowed a pair of third-period goals 71 seconds apart in Thursday’s 3-2 setback at Detroit. Ottawa will be concluding an up-and-down road trip that has featured a pair of 4-1 defeats sandwiched around a 4-2 victory at Florida. The Senators earned a 2-1 overtime win at Montreal on Nov. 3 to avenge a 3-1 home loss on Oct. 11.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC, TVA, City

ABOUT THE SENATORS (15-9-5): Ottawa captain Erik Karlsson, who is fifth overall and tops among defensemen in scoring entering play Friday, has been held off the scoresheet in the first three games of the road trip after notching back-to-back three-point performances. “It’s always fun for us to go there, so it won’t be hard for us to refocus here and get back at it,” Karlsson said of facing Montreal. “We’re just not going to get too low when we lose, and too high when we win.” Mike Hoffman has pumped in 11 goals in his last 12 games but has failed to scored in eight games versus the Canadiens.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (19-8-3): The scoring slump has permeated Montreal’s lineup - Tomas Plekanec is mired in a 14-game goalless drought, David Desharnais and Alex Galchenyuk have been held without a tally in eight and five games, respectively, and captain Max Pacioretty does not have point in four contests. “We need to start scoring again,” Plekanec said. “We’ve got to start scoring some ugly goals around the net.” Rookie netminder Mike Condon made six consecutive starts after Price was hurt, losing three in a row, before Dustin Tokarski got the nod against the Red Wings.

OVERTIME

1. The Canadiens are 0-for-12 on the power play during their four-game skid.

2. Ottawa sent G Andrew Hammond (upper body), sidelined since Nov. 14, to Binghamton of the American Hockey League for a conditioning assignment.

3. The Canadiens haven’t lost five straight since 19-28, 2012.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Senators 2