Canadiens 5, Senators 4 (OT): Defenseman Francis Bouillon scored 1:26 into overtime after David Desharnais tied it with three-tenths of a second left in regulation to cap a stunning comeback for host Montreal.

Lars Eller and captain Brian Gionta scored 78 seconds apart and the Canadiens erased a three-goal deficit in the final 3:22 of regulation to snap a three-game losing streak. Daniel Briere scored in the opening minute and Carey Price, returning from injury to make his first start since leading Team Canada to the gold medal in the Winter Olympics, made 30 saves to improve to 5-1-1 in his last seven.

Bouillon’s game-winner, his first tally since March 10, 2013, came on a rebound of Max Pacioretty’s shot and followed a dramatic goal by Desharnais on a 6-on-4 power with the green light on - only for a video review to show there was still 0.3 left on the clock. Defenseman P.K. Subban assisted on all three third-period tallies as Montreal improved to 4-0-0 in its last four games beyond regulation.

Captain Jason Spezza and Clarke MacArthur each had a goal and an assist while Ales Hemsky and Zack Smith also tallied for Ottawa, which argued that goaltender Robin Lehner (43 saves) had control of the puck before it was dislodged on Bouillon’s tally. Defenseman Erik Karlsson collected two assists for the Senators, who suffered their second straight overtime defeat.

Spezza’s no-look pass from behind the net set up Hemsky from the slot at 1:54 of the third before an unguarded MacArthur buried a point-blank slap shot from in front just over three minutes later for a seemingly commanding 4-1 edge. Eller halted a 24-game goalless drought at 16:38 before Gionta deflected Subban’s shot past Lehner with 1:04 to play, setting up Desharnais’ buzzer-beater from the left side on a pass from Subban.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ottawa had a goal overturned in the second period when it was ruled that it was not a reviewable play because LW Colin Greening made incidental contact with Price after he was hauled down from behind by Eller. The exchange sent the net off its moorings before RW Chris Neil knocked the puck into the net. ... Briere halted a six-game point drought while Smith scored for the first time in 12 contests. ... Spezza has two goals and six assists and Hemsky one tally and six assists during their respective three-game point streaks.