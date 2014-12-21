Canadiens 4, Senators 1: Brendan Gallagher scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Carey Price finished with 24 saves as host Montreal defeated Ottawa for the fourth straight time.

Alex Galchenyuk recorded a goal and an assist, Brandon Prust netted his second tally in three games for his 100th career point and Tomas Plekanec also scored for the Canadiens, who have won four of five overall. Max Pacioretty notched two assists after being a game-time decision to play following a big hit by Anaheim defenseman Clayton Stoner during Thursday’s 2-1 loss to the Ducks.

Erik Condra scored a short-handed goal for the Senators, who have dropped seven of 11 contests against Atlantic Division adversaries (4-6-1). Robin Lehner turned aside 25 shots to fall to 1-1-2 lifetime versus Montreal.

Gallagher capped off a tic-tac-toe passing play by tapping the puck between Lehner’s pads at 7:30 of the second period to give the Canadiens a 2-1 lead. Plekanec provided insurance by scoring from the doorstep with 3:10 remaining in the third and Galchenyuk sealed the win with his 10th goal just 44 seconds later.

Price failed to control Condra’s soft wrist shot from well above the right faceoff circle, and the latter alertly tapped home the loose puck 2:50 into the first period to open the scoring. Prust answered less than four minutes later, beating Lehner from a sharp angle for his third goal of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Montreal D Andrei Markov notched an assist while celebrating his 36th birthday. ... Ottawa RW Bobby Ryan registered three shots while playing in his 100th game with the Senators. ... Ottawa held a decisive 42-14 advantage in hits, with RW Alex Chiasson recording a team-leading seven in the contest.