Senators extend winning streak to four games

MONTREAL -- After scoring his first NHL goal earlier in the game, Ottawa Senators right winger Mark Stone made a huge contribution to the Senators’ winning goal in overtime even though it did not show up on the score sheet.

Stone provided a screen for Ottawa left winger Clarke MacArthur, who scored a power-play goal 58 seconds into the extra period as the Senators extended their season-high winning streak to four games with a 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

MacArthur took his time to position himself before wristing a shot past Montreal goalie Carey Price.

“Carey’s obviously a real good goaltender, and it’s huge by Stoney, getting in front and screening him like that, giving us a chance,” MacArthur said.

Ottawa started the extra period on the power play after referee Francois St. Laurent called Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban for hooking Senators right winger Erik Condra with 18.4 seconds left in regulation.

“I’ve got to look at that again,” Subban said. “It’s not too many times after a game that I catch myself laughing after we lose because with 18 seconds left -- I’d like to get an explanation of what I did wrong there. I thought Carey had the puck there. I thought the play was over. It just didn’t really make sense to me. Other than that, it seems like it’s personal to me because it has nothing to do with the game. Based on the standard of penalties, I don’t see a penalty there at all. At that point in the game, I don’t know.”

Subban was asked what he meant by “personal.”

“If it doesn’t make sense as a penalty, then what else is it?” Subban said.

Goalie Craig Anderson extended his winning streak to five games with a 26-save effort for Ottawa, which is on its first winning streak since a three-game run Nov. 5-9.

“They made a big push in the third and they were able to get a couple to tie it up, but at the end of the day our special teams is what got the job done,” Anderson said. “Our penalty kill was outstanding and our power play gets us one to win the game. You can’t write a better book than that.”

Price stopped 30 shots.

Center Daniel Briere scored Montreal’s first two goals and got his third point of the game with an assist on right winger Brian Gionta’s tally 4:46 into the third that drew the Canadiens even at 3-3.

Ottawa left winger Colin Greening scored his fourth goal 13 seconds into the game. That was one second off the Senators’ team record for the fastest goal from the start of a game; Jason Spezza scored 12 seconds after the opening faceoff in Ottawa’s 4-2 win against Edmonton on March 5, 2009.

Stone and right winger Erik Condra scored goals 14 seconds apart later in the first period to put the Senators up by two.

Briere, who was a healthy scratch for the past two games after going without a point in his previous 10, scored his first goal in 14 games midway through the first to tie it at 1-1. He added his second goal of the game, his seventh of the season, 1:57 into the third to draw Montreal to within 3-2.

“It’s a good feeling,” Briere said. “It felt like I’ve been waiting for a big game like that for a long time. It was a good feeling to feel part of the team, to feel like you’re helping out.”

Stone restored Ottawa’s one-goal lead with his first NHL goal at 13:50.

Condra got credit for his fourth goal at 14:04 when his shot from the left side went in off defenseman Francis Bouillon’s right skate to put the Senators up 3-1.

Canadiens defenseman Douglas Murray assisted on both of Briere’s goals for his fifth multi-point effort in 488 regular season games. It was his first since Jan. 2, 2010, as a member of the San Jose Sharks; he had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win against Edmonton.

NOTES: Ottawa captain Jason Spezza missed his fourth game in a row because of a hip-flexor injury. ... A bat buzzed the Bell Centre ice surface while both teams were lined up for the national anthems prior to the game, as well as during the opening minutes of the first period. It flew past Senators G Craig Anderson a few times, including after Ottawa LW Colin Greening opened the scoring 13 seconds into the game. ... Anderson made his first road start in over a month. He went 7-1-2 in his previous 11 starts, all at the Canadian Tire Centre except for a 4-2 win at Florida on Dec. 3. Anderson was pulled early in the first period of a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 14 and did not figure in that decision. ... Canadiens D Douglas Murray got his first point in 23 games with Montreal with an assist on C Daniel Briere’s goal at 11:32 of the first period.