Karlsson scores twice as Senators rally past Habs

MONTREAL -- Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson opened the door to a comeback, and from there his team never looked back.

Karlsson scored early in the second period and picked up another goal and an assist to help the Senators earn a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at the Bell Centre.

Ottawa (31-24-11) improved to 9-1-1 in its past 11 games as the club pushes for a spot in the playoffs. The Senators still trail the Boston Bruins by seven points in the race for the Eastern Conference’s final postseason slot.

Montreal (42-19-7) led 2-0 at the first intermission.

”When Karl’s going, our team is going, that’s for sure,“ Senators defenseman Marc Methot said of the team captain. ”I think that (first) goal gave us a boost. As soon as that one goal gets us back in the game and then we get the second, and then it just keeps going into the third.

“At this stage of the season, confidence is everything. We know how to play the game now, at this point, and I think getting that goal to get back in it was the difference.”

Methot, right wingers Erik Condra and Mark Stone also scored for Ottawa. Goalie Andrew Hammond made 27 saves and is now 8-0-1 in 10 appearances for the Senators this season.

Left winger Max Pacioretty scored both goals for Montreal, which lost for the fifth time in six games.

“It’s a little bit of a rough patch,” Canadiens right winger Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau said. “Guys are working hard, but maybe we’re not working well enough. We have to be first on the puck, and we have to battle for 60 minutes. We had a bit of a letdown, and they took advantage of it tonight.”

The Canadiens, who are tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division, got off to a good start.

Pacioretty deflected a one-timer by defenseman P.K. Subban to open the scoring at 6:43 of the opening period. Right winger Brendan Gallagher sent a cross-ice feed over to blue-liner Andrei Markov in the right circle, and the veteran quickly dished off to Subban just above the high slot.

Pacioretty doubled the lead just over two minutes later with his team-leading 33rd goal of the season. With Montreal short-handed, center Lars Eller poked a loose puck in the neutral zone over to Pacioretty at the Ottawa blue line. The 26-year-old broke in and caught Hammond with a slight deke before lifting a backhander over the goaltender’s leg.

The goal ensured Pacioretty of his 14th multi-point and fifth multi-goal game of the season.

“I thought we did a good job in the first of coming out and putting the first step forward and making the right effort and having the right intensity in that first period,” Subban said. “But in the second and the third, we let our foot off the pedal.”

Karlsson put the Senators on the board at 2:50 of the second period, making it 2-1. Center David Legwand won a battle just inside the Canadiens’ blue line and skated out along the left wall, creating a two-on-one with the Ottawa captain, who fired from the right side to beat Montreal goalie Carey Price (23 saves).

Senators right winger Erik Condra’s ninth of the season evened things up at 18:21 of the second. Center Jean-Gabriel Pageau drew Price out of the blue paint, thinking he was going for a wraparound. Instead, Pageau stopped short, sending the puck into the net off Condra’s skate.

A power-play tally early in the third gave the Senators their first lead of the night. Defenseman Patrick Wiercoch wristed a shot from the left circle, and Stone, untouched in front of Price, redirected his 17th of the season at 1:23.

Karlsson’s second goal of the game extended the Senators’ lead on another odd-man rush at 9:43. After Ottawa killed off a four-minute penalty, Karlsson put his high-end wheels in motion to join left winger Milan Michalek at the Canadiens’ blue line. Michalek dished over to Ottawa’s leading scorer, who lifted a nifty backhand from a tough angle into the net for his 18th of the season.

Methot made it 5-2 at 12:36 when he fired from the left circle.

“The only thing we can control is ourselves,” Karlsson said of the Senators’ playoff push. “We take it game by game. We won tonight and just move on to the next one. We can’t really control anything else other than that. We know we’re going to have to win a lot of games to even have a chance, but we’re not worrying about that right now. It’s just a game at a time.”

NOTES: Canadiens RW P.A. Parenteau, who last suited up for a home game Dec. 20, returned to the lineup after sitting out the previous four games as a healthy scratch. The game was just the fourth for Parenteau in 2015. ... Montreal scratched C Manny Malhotra, C Brian Flynn and D Mike Weaver. ... Ottawa D Jared Cowen drew in for the first time since Feb. 21, replacing D Eric Gryba, who was a healthy scratch. The Senators also scratched C Colin Greening. ... Montreal D Sergei Gonchar played in his 1,300th NHL regular-season game, becoming the 57th player history to reach the mark.