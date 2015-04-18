Canadiens defeat Senators in OT, lead series 2-0

MONTREAL -- For the second straight game, the Ottawa Senators opened the scoring. And, for the second straight game, it was the Montreal Canadiens who came out on top.

Left winger Alex Galchenyuk scored at 3:40 of the first overtime to give the Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Senators on Friday night at the Bell Centre.

The victory put the Canadiens up 2-0 in their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series.

”You want to come in here and split,“ said left winger Clarke MacArthur, who scored one of Ottawa’s goals in regulation. ”If you come in here and split, you did your job. That didn’t happen, but at the same time, when have we done anything this year to make it easy on ourselves?

“We’re going to go home and we’re going to do what we have to do at home and turn this thing around.”

Goaltender Carey Price made 29 saves for Montreal while Andrew Hammond stopped 37 shots for the Senators.

Canadiens center Tomas Plekanec pounced on a turnover by Senators defenseman Eric Gryba before feeding right winger Brendan Gallagher. Hammond stopped Gallagher’s shot but Galchenyuk picked up the rebound in the right circle to give Montreal the win.

”Probably one of the best feelings,“ Galchenyuk said of his tally. ”You obviously want to go out there and try to make a difference, and lucky enough it was me tonight.

“When the puck crossed the line, there were so many emotions because we played such a hard game and everybody chipped in so well, played solid offensively and defensively, so it was a good game for us.”

Left winger Max Pacioretty and defenseman P.K. Subban scored in regulation for the Canadiens. Defenseman Patrick Wiercioch had the other goal for Ottawa.

MacArthur got the scoring started at 18:42 of the first period. Right winger Mark Stone fed MacArthur in the neutral zone and the Senators winger skated to the bottom of the left circle before firing a wrist shot over Price.

It marked the fifth time in seven playoff meetings against the Canadiens that Ottawa has scored first.

Pacioretty evened things up at 7:18 of the second period on the power play. After a strong cycling session in the Senators’ end, defenseman Andrei Markov, at the point, dished off to center David Desharnais in the left circle. Through traffic, Desharnais sent a perfect pass to Pacioretty in the right circle and the Canadiens’ sniper slid it five-hole on Hammond.

“Obviously it’s great to see Patch back in the lineup,” Subban said. “I think he gave us a real lift. He’s a leader on this team and he played like one tonight.”

Subban put Montreal ahead 2-1 at 16:30 of the second period with his patented slap shot. After Desharnais won a battle along the boards, right winger Devante Smith-Pelly picked up the puck at the bottom of the left circle and sent it over to Subban, all alone at the bottom of the right circle. Subban wasted little time and fired a shot that beat Hammond, top shelf.

Wiercioch tied the game on the power play at 13:25 of the third period. Price stopped a dump-in by Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson but the loose puck went out to Stone in the corner. Stone fed an incoming Wiercioch and the Ottawa blueliner skated in close on Price, beating him between the legs.

“We were confident,” Wiercoch said of the message after the third period. “We’ve been in that overtime situation in the last two months a bunch of times. We’ve obviously come up on the other end quite a few of those times and we just knew that we were going to be patient and wait for that chance. Unfortunately they got one first.”

NOTES: Canadiens LW Max Pacioretty returned to the lineup after missing the team’s previous three games with an upper-body injury. ... Montreal RW P.A. Parenteau missed the game and remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury. ... Ottawa RW Mark Stone, injured after getting slashed by Montreal D P.K. Subban in Game 1, was in the lineup for Game 2. ... The Canadiens scratched C Manny Malhotra, D Greg Pateryn, D Sergei Gonchar and D Mike Weaver. ... The Senators scratched RW Chris Neil, C Zack Smith, C Colin Greening, LW Matt Puempel and D Jared Cowen. ... D Andrei Markov suited up for his 73rd career playoff game with Montreal, moving him into sole possession of 53rd on the team’s all-time list.