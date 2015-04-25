EditorsNote: headline fix

Senators stay alive with decisive win in Montreal

MONTREAL -- The Ottawa Senators aren’t ready to see their season end.

Two first-period goals paced the Senators to a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night in the first-round playoff series at the Bell Centre.

The win cut Montreal’s series lead to 3-2, forcing Game 6, scheduled for Sunday in Ottawa.

”They need to win one game, we need to win two,“ said Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson, one of the Senators’ goal scorers. ”We need to come home on Sunday and play the way we have and try to get them on their heels.

“We’re not worrying about coming back here for Game 7; we’re worrying about surviving through Game 6. If we keep playing the same way and keep getting a little bit better throughout the series, which I think we have, we’re going to make it tough on them and then you never know what happens.”

Right wingers Bobby Ryan (twice) and Erik Condra, and defensemen Patrick Wiercoch also scored for Ottawa.

Defenseman Tom Gilbert had the Canadiens’ lone goal.

Goaltender Craig Anderson stopped 45 shots for the Senators and Carey Price made 20 saves for Montreal.

The Canadiens came out firing, taking the first seven shots on goal before the Senators got their first nearly nine minutes in. But once they did, things fell in their favor.

For the fifth straight game in the series, Ottawa got on the board first. Hoffman led a rush through the neutral zone and fed Ryan inside the blue line. Ryan skated to the left circle and fired a shot past a screened Price to snap a 16-game goal drought at 9:29 of the first period.

Wiercioch put the Senators ahead 2-0 at 15:39. A Canadiens player got his stick on the rebound of a Jean-Gabriel Pageau shot and the puck found its way to Wiercoch, who moved inside the left circle before sending a shot through traffic.

It marked the first time in the series that either team led by more than one goal.

“They definitely did take away his eyes and did a good job of that and those were the two shots that put us on our heels a bit,” left winger Max Pacioretty said of the Senators blocking Price’s view. “But at the same time, we had opportunities to score and come back in that game. We have to find a way to be the difference.”

Karlsson added to Ottawa’s lead on the power play at 14:29 of the second period. Center Kyle Turris picked up a loose puck in the slot and got it back to the Senators captain at the point. Karlsson then wired home a slap shot for his first of the series.

Gilbert brought the Bell Centre to life at 1:44 of the third period. Center Lars Eller kept the Senators at bay as he held the puck on his stick throughout the Ottawa zone before dishing off to defenseman Greg Pateryn at the blue line. Pateryn sent a quick pass over to Gilbert on the left side and, with right winger Dale Weise screening, Gilbert fired the puck, which hit Ryan’s stick before winding up in the back of the net.

It snapped Anderson’s shutout streak at 101:44.

“That’s what we’ve got to do,” Eller said. “We want to be in front of him and I think we did that for the most part. But we’ve got to be all over the rebounds, too, and keep doing it consistently for 60 minutes.”

Condra took advantage of a defensive miscue by Montreal to restore the Senators’ three-goal lead at 14:02. Defenseman Andrei Markov’s intended soft drop pass for P.K. Subban at the Canadiens’ blue line didn’t reach its target. Condra pounced on the puck and broke in before tucking it behind Price.

Ryan added his second of the night on the man advantage with 50 seconds remaining in regulation.

“We paid attention to detail, the little things,” Anderson said. “We made sure we were blocking shots, staying in lanes, good sticks, we were physical. All the little things that make a difference that maybe don’t show up on the scoresheet, we were doing right tonight, and we got rewarded for it.”

Left winger Clarke MacArthur left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

NOTES: Ottawa made one change to its lineup, inserting RW Alex Chiasson in place of RW Chris Neil. The Senators also scratched C Colin Greening, C David Legwand, LW Matt Puempel and D Jared Cowen. ... The Canadiens kept their lineup from Game 4 intact, leaving C Manny Malhotra, D Sergei Gonchar and D Mike Weaver as the healthy scratches. ... On Wednesday, Senators LW Mike Hoffman became the third rookie in NHL history to score the lone goal in a 1-0 win to stave off elimination in a playoff series of any length. ... Montreal D Andrei Markov played in his 76th postseason game, tying him with Pierre Bouchard and the late Elmer Lach for 50th on the Canadiens’ all-time list.