Turris, Senators top Canadiens in OT

MONTREAL -- The Ottawa Senators feel at home on the road this season, and it was no different against the league-leading Montreal Canadiens.

Center Kyle Turris scored 34 seconds into overtime to lift the Senators to a 2-1 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.

A Montreal chance in the Ottawa zone turned into a three-on-one the other way, with left winger Mike Hoffman feeding Turris, who roofed it over Canadiens goaltender Mike Condon.

“When you get an opportunity, you’ve got to make good on your chances,” said Senators goalie Craig Anderson, who made 36 saves. “That’s what I like about the three-on-three (overtime); it’s chance after chance, gets the goalie to make a big save, it gives the forwards the chance to make a big play. It’s fun hockey to be a part of.”

Ottawa (6-4-2) posted its fifth win in six road games and handed the Canadiens (11-2-1) their first defeat on home ice.

Condon stopped 25 shots for Montreal, which went to overtime for the first time this season.

“Both goalies played really well,” Canadiens left winger Max Pacioretty said. “It’s a shame we couldn’t get the two points for Condo. He played great, and he’s been playing great. Hopefully, next game we can get two points for him.”

Ottawa center Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored in regulation. Right winger Dale Weise replied for Montreal.

Montreal thought it took the lead in the first period when center Tomas Plekanec beat Anderson with a sharp shot from the circle, but referee Chris Lee immediately waved it off for goaltender interference. Canadiens coach Michel Therrien challenged the call, but after a review, Lee’s ruling stood.

Pageau opened the scoring in the second on a Montreal power play. Defenseman P.K. Subban flubbed on a shot from the point and Pageau took advantage, skating down the ice and beating Condon five-hole at 3:16.

It was the second short-handed goal the Canadiens allowed this season, both coming from Pageau.

Weise evened things up nearly three minutes later on another power play. Center David Desharnais won a battle along the left boards, sending the puck to defenseman Andrei Markov at the point. Markov sent it off to center Alex Galchenyuk to Anderson’s left, and Galchenyuk quickly dished off to an uncovered Weise at the other edge of the crease for the winger’s seventh of the season.

“I’ve never had the opportunities that I’ve had since I’ve been here, playing with great players,” said Weise, who is now three goals off of his career high, set last season. “Davey (Desharnais) and Flash (left winger Tomas Fleischmann) are unbelievable, I get lots of minutes and power-play time. I’ve got to find ways to contribute if I‘m playing that much.”

The Senators thought they regained their one-goal lead on the power play early in the third period. Defenseman Erik Karlsson took a shot from the blue line. Condon made the stop and the play was blown dead, but the puck trickled through into the net. The play went to review, but the call stood that the whistle had blown.

“I liked our compete,” Senators coach Dave Cameron said. “I thought we played the way we have to play. That team makes you play fast. I thought we responded well, I thought we played fast in all three zones and we had all four lines going.”

NOTES: Senators RW Mark Stone served the first game of a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Detroit’s Landon Ferraro. ... Montreal went with the same lineup as in its last three games, scratching RW Alexander Semin and D Jarred Tinordi. ... Canadiens D Greg Pateryn, a healthy scratch for every game so far this season, was assigned to the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps earlier in the day on a conditioning stint. ... Ottawa LW Mike Hoffman and RW Curtis Lazar returned to the lineup after missing the previous four and three games, respectively. ... D Chris Wideman was the Senators’ lone healthy scratch.