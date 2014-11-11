Preview: Senators at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks return from a successful road trip to begin a string of five of six games at home against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Vancouver went 3-1-0 on its four-game trek that concluded with a 2-1 shootout triumph at Anaheim on Sunday. Nick Bonino set up Alex Burrows’ tying goal before netting the lone tally in the bonus format to burn his former team.

Ottawa is coming off its first regulation loss at home this season, a 5-3 setback against Toronto on Sunday in a game rescheduled from Oct. 22 due to shooting incidents in the nation’s capital. Mike Hoffman, Kyle Turris and Mark Stone scored as the Senators held three one-goal leads before allowing the final three tallies in the contest. Ottawa is beginning a three-game trip across Western Canada having lost two of its last three away from home.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, TSN5, RDS (Ottawa), RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (7-4-3): Craig Anderson was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on Monday after going 2-0-1 with one shutout and a 0.65 goals-against average in three contests. Hoffman has scored three goals in his last three games, with Sunday’s tally being his career-high fourth of the season. The 24-year-old netted three goals in 25 contests last campaign.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (11-5-0): Bonino has done everything he can to win the hearts of Canucks fans since being acquired from Anaheim for fan-favorite Ryan Kesler during the offseason. The 26-year-old has collected 13 points in 16 games while developing a knack for scoring the big goal. Three of Bonino’s seven tallies have been game-winners, giving him a share of the league lead in that category, while he also netted the deciding shootout goal on Sunday.

OVERTIME

1. The clubs are meeting for the first time since the Senators posted a 4-2 victory in the 2014 NHL Heritage Classic at BC Place in Vancouver on March 2.

2. Turris’ goal on Sunday was his first since the season opener, ending his 12-game drought.

3. Bonino is tied with Pittsburgh’s Chris Kunitz, Carolina’s Elias Lindholm and Clarke MacArthur of the Senators for first in game-winning tallies.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Senators 1