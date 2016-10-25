Preview: Senators at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks look to keep their record at home unblemished when they host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. The Canucks won their first four games by one goal before their good fortune ran out in a two-game road trip to Southern California, falling in a shootout to Los Angeles before suffering their first regulation defeat at Anaheim.

Vancouver did rally from a three-goal deficit in Los Angeles to push the game to a shootout and showed little jump in the 4-2 setback to the Ducks. “It’s not easy going up against L.A. and then have a 5 p.m. game the night after,” Canucks captain Henrik Sedin said. Ottawa opened the season with three wins in four games before absorbing a 5-1 thrashing at home from Tampa Bay on Saturday night. "It's clear we're just not there yet," Senators coach Guy Boucher said. "We've got work to do."

TV: 10 p.m. ET, RDS2, TSN5 (Ottawa), Sportsnet (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (3-2-0): Center Kyle Turris is off to a fast start with three goals in five games, fueling hope that the ankle injury that hobbled him and prematurely ended his season in February is behind him. Fellow center Derick Brassard, acquired in a trade for Mika Zibanejad during the offseason, has one goal and two assists. “He’s a great addition,” Turris said. “It definitely helps the depth of our team immediately because he’s a very good two-way center, and it never hurts to have more experience."

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (4-1-1): Vancouver's depth will be tested over the next week as forwards Alexandre Burrows (neck) and Derek Dorsett (shoulder) were placed on injured reserve after sitting out the loss to Anaheim. Defenseman Christopher Tanev also is a question mark for Tuesday's game, prompting the Canucks to call up forward Jayson Megna and defenseman Troy Stecher from their American Hockey League affiliate in Utica. "He had a good camp and he's a guy we want to get a look at," coach Willie Desjardins said of Stecher.

OVERTIME

1. Canucks G Ryan Miller is 18-20-4 versus Ottawa, his most losses against any opponent.

2. The Senators are 1-for-14 on the power play.

3. Sedin has 21 points in 21 career games against Ottawa.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Canucks 2