Senators 4, Canucks 2: Defenseman Cody Ceci scored his second career goal midway through the second period to snap a tie as visiting Ottawa overcame an early deficit to win the Heritage Classic at BC Place.

Clarke MacArthur collected a goal and an assist while Erik Karlsson netted his 16th tally to move one ahead of Nashville captain Shea Weber for the league lead among defensemen. Colin Greening added an empty-net goal and Craig Anderson finished with 29 saves as the Senators ended a six-game losing streak versus Vancouver.

British Columbia native Jason Garrison scored a power-play goal and Zack Kassian also tallied as the sputtering Canucks fell for the ninth time in 10 contests (1-8-1). To add injury to insult, Daniel Sedin suffered a lower-body ailment after landing awkwardly on a hit into the boards by Ottawa defenseman Marc Methot at 14:20 of the second period and did not return.

Playing with the retractable roof closed and the score tied at 2-2, Ceci converted an odd-man rush by sending a wrist shot past rookie Eddie Lack (24 saves) from the right faceoff circle. The tally was Ceci’s first since Dec. 16.

After mustering two goals in their first two games following the Olympic break, Vancouver matched that total midway through the first period as Kassian took advantage of Karlsson’s giveaway before beating Anderson between the pads. MacArthur halved the deficit by deflecting Erik Condra’s shot past Lack and Karlsson forged a tie with 2:57 left in the session, when his wrist shot sailed inside the left post for a power-play goal.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Officials decided to keep the roof closed due to the accumulation of precipitation on the structure - as well as the forecast for more rain. ... Vancouver has scored eight goals in its last seven contests. ... Members of the gold medal-winning Canadian Olympic women’s hockey team were honored prior to the event. In addition, members of the 1993-94 Canucks also were introduced. That squad advanced through the Western Conference before falling to the New York Rangers in the Stanley Cup final.