Canucks knock out Senators in OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Every time the Vancouver Canucks knocked them down, the Ottawa Senators got back up again.

Twin brothers Daniel and Henrik Sedin finally combined on the knockout punch that put the Senators on the canvas for good Tuesday night.

Left winger Daniel Sedin took a rink-wide pass from center Henrik Sedin and beat Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson with a sharp-angle shot with 54 second left in overtime for a 4-3 NHL victory.

The Canucks outshot the Senators 37-24 on the night and controlled most of the play. But the Senators refused to quit and three times battled back from being a goal down.

“We had a lot of puck possession and a lot of time in their end,” said Henrik Sedin.

“Sometimes you overdo things. You try that extra play, or you don’t do the work in front to get that extra goal.”

On the winning play, Henrik Sedin gained control of the puck in the Ottawa end, stepped around a Senator player, then fed his brother a pass.

“I thought he was going to pass it earlier,” chuckled Daniel Sedin, who scored his second overtime goal of the season.

“You just have to put it at the net. You have to get it by the first post and hopefully you get it in.”

Related Coverage Preview: Senators at Canucks

Ottawa coach Paul MacLean was happy with the single point.

“They had the puck more than we did and did more with it,” he said. “At the same time we defended well enough to get a point.”

Defenseman Kevin Bieksa, with his first goal of the season, right winger Alex Burrows and center Shawn Matthias scored the other Vancouver goals.

Centre Kyle Turris has a goal and an assist for Ottawa. Right winger Mike Stone forced the overtime with a goal at 8:42 of the third period.

Left winger Mike Hoffman also scored for Ottawa.

The win improved Vancouver’s record to 12-5-0 for 24 points, giving them a share of first place overall.

It’s been a whirlwind few months for the Canucks. They missed the playoffs last spring, resulting in the firing of general manager Mike Gillis and coach John Tortorella.

Former Canuck Trevor Linden was hired as the team president. He hired Jim Benning as general manager, then Willie Desjardins was picked as the new coach.

Players like goaltender Ryan Miller and centre Nick Bonino were added through free agency or trades.

The team’s start is better than most people expected but Bieksa said the season is still young.

”We are happy, obviously,“ he said. ”We wanted to get out of the gate early with the way the summer went and all the new changes.

“A lot of guys coming in wanted to prove themselves and reprove themselves. We’ve got that accomplished so far. We’re so early in the season. We have a lot of hockey left, but we are happy where we are now.”

The win capped a stretch where the Canucks played 15 games in 26 nights. They managed a 10-5-0 record in that span. Vancouver is also 6-0-0 in one-goal games.

Daniel Sedin said one reason for the team’s success is Desjardins’ use of four lines.

”The way we feel going into the third (period) it’s like you haven’t played 40 minutes of hockey,“ he said. ”You are feeling fresher.

“You can tell the other team is starting to get tired. Mentally that means a lot to you as a team. It’s a good feeling.”

Ottawa’s record is 7-4-4 for 18 points. The Senators are 3-3-4 in their last 10 games.

Anderson kept the Senators in the game most of the night but was angry his team couldn’t get the win.

“It’s frustrating to lose, especially when we battled so hard to keep getting it tied,” he said.

“It just seemed like they were one shot ahead of us.”

NOTES: In honor of Remembrance Day, the Canucks took the warmup wearing green, camouflage jerseys. ... Vancouver LW Tom Sestito (lower body), RW Zack Kassian (lower body), RW Radim Vrbata (lower body), LW Derek Dorsett (upper body) and D Luca Sbisa (undisclosed) all missed the game due to injuries. ... Vancouver was coming off a four-game road trip where they defeated Colorado, San Jose and Anaheim but lost to L.A. ... The Canucks’ homestand ends Friday against Arizona. ... Ottawa G Craig Anderson was named the NHL’s second star for the week ending Nov. 9 after earning a 2-0-1 record and 0.65 GAA. ... Not dressed for the Senators was D Mark Methot (back). ... Senators rookie C Curtis Lazar, who grew up in Vernon, about five hours away from Vancouver, had his parents and about 15 relatives attend the game. ... The Senators continue a three-game road trip with stops in Edmonton on Thursday and Calgary on Saturday.