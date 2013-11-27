Preview: Senators at Capitals

The Ottawa Senators find themselves five points out of a playoff spot after losing four of their last five games. The Senators wrap up a three-game road trip Wednesday against the Washington Capitals, who are second in the Metropolitan Division. Washington suffered a tough 2-1 shootout loss in Toronto on Saturday and is winless in its last three games (0-2-1).

The Capitals are being carried by captain Alex Ovechkin, who leads the NHL with 20 goals and 123 shots. Ovechkin is the main reason Washington’s offense is among the best in the Eastern Conference with 72 goals. Robin Lehner has started three of the last four games as Craig Anderson continues to struggle for Ottawa, which needs to decrease the 35.8 shots per game Lehner and Anderson face.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN2, CSN (Washington)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (9-11-4): Defenseman Erik Karlsson, who saw his five-game point streak come to an end Sunday at Carolina, leads the team with 24 points and 71 shots. Clarke MacArthur has five points in the last four games, while Bobby Ryan has been held off the scoresheet in four of the last five contests. Anderson has allowed four goals in each of his last two starts but seems likely to get the nod Wednesday after Lehner’s loss on Sunday.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (12-10-2): Michal Neuvirth left practice Monday with a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day. That could increase the workload for Braden Holtby, who is 6-2-1 in November with a 2.16 goals-against average and .937 save percentage after allowing over three goals per game in October. Eric Fehr returned to Washington’s lineup Saturday after nine games as a healthy scratch, recording five shots in 16:56 of ice time.

OVERTIME

1. Ovechkin has scored 43 goals in his last 45 regular-season games.

2. The Capitals are 13-for-45 on home power-play opportunities.

3. The Senators have won their last four meetings with Washington.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Senators 2