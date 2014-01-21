Preview: Senators at Capitals

The Washington Capitals are in the midst of a free fall and look to snap a season-worst five-game winless drought (0-3-2) when they host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Recent history suggests the Capitals will have a difficult time ending their slide against Ottawa, which has won the last six matchups between the teams, including both this season. Washington has scored only seven goals during the skid, prompting captain Alex Ovechkin to complain: ”We say too much, go out there and do it.”

The Senators saw their eight-game point streak (6-0-2) come to an end with a 4-1 loss to the visiting New York Rangers on Saturday, their second straight home defeat. Ottawa is kicking off a four-game road trip and will play seven of the next eight games away from home during a crucial stretch as it attempts to keep pace in the chase for a wild card. “We have to give ourselves a chance to make a push after the (Olympic) break,” forward Clarke MacArthur said. “Right now, we’re in the hunt.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS (Ottawa), CSN Washington

ABOUT THE SENATORS (21-19-8): Leading goal scorer Bobby Ryan has tallied only once in the last eight games but MacArthur has helped fill the offensive void by scoring six times in the same span to give him 17 goals on the season - four shy of his career high. Ottawa needs more production from captain Jason Spezza, who has managed only two goals and three assists in his last 14 games. The Senators recalled forward Stephane Da Costa from Binghamton of the American Hockey League on Monday after forward Mark Stone was hurt in practice when he crashed into the boards.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (22-19-8): Washington made a move to alleviate its logjam in net by demoting rookie goaltender Philipp Grubauer, who started 15 of the previous 20 games. The move came after Grubauer was yanked in each of the past two contests, meaning Washington will go forward with the tandem of Braden Holtby and Michal Neuvirth after carrying three netminders for more than a month. “(Grubauer) came up, played really well, gave us a little life, won some games,” Capitals coach Adam Oates said. “We’d lost a few in a row ... we’d lost that spark in a sense.”

OVERTIME

1. Washington’s losing streak is its longest since an eight-game slide (0-6-2) in December 2010.

2. Craig Anderson has been in net for the past six wins against the Capitals and will draw the start Tuesday.

3. Washington’s power play, ranked No. 1 in the league for much of the season, is 1-for-17 in its last six games.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Senators 2