Preview: Senators at Capitals

The Washington Capitals attempt to continue their surge toward the top of the NHL when they host the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. Washington has a one-point lead on Montreal for the top spot in the Eastern Conference and is four behind Dallas for first overall in the league thanks to a 4-1 triumph at Pittsburgh on Monday.

The victory improved the Capitals to 9-1-1 in their last 11 contests and 11-2-2 since splitting their first four games of November. Ottawa is coming off a home victory over Los Angeles on Monday but has struggled on the road of late. The Senators have lost four of their last five away from home, including three on their recent four-game trek. Washington earned five of a possible six points against Ottawa last season, posting a pair of 2-1 victories while dropping an overtime decision.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVAS, Sportsnet (Ottawa), CSN-DC Plus (Washington)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (16-10-5): Andrew Hammond is expected to be in the crease Wednesday after Craig Anderson made 15 consecutive starts. The 27-year-old Hammond, who hasn’t started since Nov. 12 due to groin and upper-body injuries, has yet to lose in regulation this season (2-0-2) and is an impressive 22-1-4 with a 1.84 goals-against average and .940 save percentage in 29 career games. Captain Erik Karlsson recorded a goal and an assist Monday to raise his team-leading point total to 34 and end his four-game drought.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (21-6-2): Braden Holtby has been a big reason for Washington’s success, going 13-1-1 with a 1.64 GAA and .941 save percentage over his last 15 starts. His lone regulation loss in that span was a 1-0 setback at Detroit on Nov. 10. Holtby has earned the team at least one point in 12 straight starts (11-0-1), the longest streak by a Capitals goaltender since Jose Theodore’s 19-start run (17-0-2) in 2009-10.

OVERTIME

1. Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom recorded three points Monday to raise his career total to 599, tying him with Michal Pivonka for fourth place on the franchise list.

2. Ottawa LW Mike Hoffman, who scored twice against Los Angeles, leads the team in goals (17), power-play tallies (four) and game-winners (three).

3. Washington is 9-0-0 when leading after one period.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Senators 2