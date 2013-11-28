Senators rally to top Capitals 6-4

WASHINGTON -- After one period against the Washington Capitals, the Ottawa Senators were staring down the barrel of a two-goal deficit and their fifth loss in six games.

“There were a lot of angry guys in here,” Senators goaltender Craig Anderson said after Ottawa’s come-from-behind 6-4 win Wednesday night. “We weren’t happy with our effort in that first period, but we hold ourselves accountable. Each and every guy knew it wasn’t good enough. We knew we had to come out and put our best effort in the second.”

The Senators (10-11-4) received two goals from right wing Bobby Ryan and one each from defenseman Chris Phillips, center Colin Greening, center Mika Zibanejad and center Zack Smith to win for the second time in three games following a three-game losing streak.

“I thought (intensity) ended up being the difference in the game, not anger,” Senators coach Paul MacLean said. “Not frustration, but intensity, and focus on how we have play as a team.”

Smith provided the game-winner with 2:23 remaining in the third period, just 64 seconds after Capitals defenseman John Carlson tied it at 4-4. Ryan finished it off with an empty-netter to hand the Caps (12-11-2) their fourth straight loss.

Related Coverage Preview: Senators at Capitals

“We had them,” Carlson said. “We were close to putting our stamp on it. But we let them back. It’s tough.”

After the teams evenly divided six goals through two periods, Zibanejad gave the Senators a 4-3 lead with a power-play goal 6:05 into the final period. A little more than 10 minutes later, the Capitals tied the score on Carlson’s power-play goal.

A little more than a minute later, Smith split Capitals defensemen Nate Schmidt and Mike Green and beat goaltender Braden Holtby with a shot that glanced off the netminder’s left arm and into the net. It was Smith’s fourth goal of the season and Ottawa’s third goal on the power play.

“Too many penalties,” Capitals coach Adam Oates said. “We played lousy tonight. Lousy.”

For two periods, the two teams played some old-fashioned river hockey, evenly dividing six goals to set up the decisive third period.

The Capitals jumped out to an early 3-1 lead on first-periods goals by left wing Eric Fehr, left wing Marcus Johansson and center Brooks Laich.

Fehr, playing in his second game after being a healthy scratch for the previous nine games, opened the scoring 12:10 into the game when he one-timed a pass from Michael Latta past Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson for his second goal of the season.

Ryan answered 1:18 later with his 12th goal of the season and fifth on the power play, redirecting a point shot by defenseman Patrick Wiercioch past Holtby.

Ten seconds after Ryan’s goal, Ottawa center Zack Smith put the Capitals on the power play and Johansson gave Washington its second lead with his third goal of the season, swatting a loose puck past Anderson.

Laich made it 3-1 just 57 seconds later with his fourth goal of the season, backhanding a shot past Anderson’s catching glove.

It was the first time in four games the Capitals carried a lead into the second period but it didn’t last long. The Senators outshot the Capitals 19-3 in the second period en route to evening the score and swaying the game’s momentum.

Ottawa defenseman Chris Phillips opened the scoring, rifling a shot over Holtby’s catching glove and just under the crossbar for his first goal since March 25. The Senators improved to 52-11-4 when Phillips scores a goal and Greening took a step in that direction when he scored his first goal of the season midway through the second period.

Greening, who dropped the gloves with Capitals left wing Aaron Volpatti earlier in the period, notched the second part of a Gordie Howe hat trick when he rumbled down the right wing, used linemate Chris Neil as a screen and snapped a shot between the legs of Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner and into the net, tying the score at 3-3.

NOTES: The Capitals entered the game 11-0-2 in their last 13 home games against the Senators, dating back to March 12, 2006. ... Senators D Erik Karlsson entered the game leading all NHL defensemen with 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) and was one of three NHL defensemen to lead his team in scoring. Karlsson also ranked second in the NHL in ice time (27:47), behind only Minnesota Wild D Ryan Suter (29.33). “They go as he goes,” said Capitals LW Jason Chimera. “Everything runs through Karlsson.” ... Washington C Brooks Laich was drafted by Ottawa in the sixth round in 2001 and made his NHL debut with the Senators on Feb. 3, 2004. Laich was traded to the Capitals, along with Ottawa’s second-round draft choice in the 2005 draft, in exchange for Peter Bondra on Feb. 18, 2004. ... Capitals RW Alex Ovechkin entered the game with 43 goals in his previous 45 games. It marked the first time in his career Ovechkin has been the first NHL player to reach 20 goals. ... The Capitals return to action Friday night at home when they face the Montreal Canadiens for the second time in one week. The Senators return home to face the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. It marks their fifth of 16 back-to-back games this season.