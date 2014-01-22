Senators shut out slumping Capitals

WASHINGTON -- The Ottawa Senators needed to start their four-game road trip on the right foot.

The Washington Capitals needed to stop the bleeding of their longest losing streak in three seasons.

In a game dominated by a pair of goalies who were not invited to play for their countries in the Olympics, the Senators received goals from centers Kyle Turris and Jason Spezza and a 34-save effort from goaltender Craig Anderson in a 2-0 win over the Capitals Tuesday night at the Verizon Center.

“We played really well for 60 minutes,” Anderson said after his third shutout of the season and 25th of his career. “From the start of the game to the end of the game, we did things we were supposed to do and we did them well.”

The win halted a two-game losing streak for the Senators, who moved ahead of the Capitals and Detroit Red Wings and into ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings, one point behind eighth-place Columbus.

The Capitals’ loss was their sixth in a row (0-4-2), their longest skid since dropping eight straight in December 2010. The Capitals have also lost six straight to the Senators (0-5-1) and have not beaten Ottawa since Dec. 7, 2011.

“If you’re not winning, there’s a reason you’re not winning,” Capitals center Brooks Laich said. “When you win, it’s because you deserve to win, generally. If you are not winning, do something extra. We’re tired of talking about it. Well done is better than well said.”

The Capitals’ loss was their first this season without right winger Alex Ovechkin in the lineup. He missed the game with a lower-body injury. The Caps won their two other games this season without their leading scorer.

The Senators entered the game 46-14-11 in games Turris recorded a point and they built on that record Tuesday night.

“We had lots of chances, and we did a pretty good job of eliminating theirs,” Turris said. “They had a couple late in the game but (Anderson) played well. We capitalized on a couple of ours and could have capitalized on a couple more. It was nice to come out with a win.”

Anderson, who was invited to Team USA’s orientation camp but did not make the final cut, was flawless in recording his third shutout of the season, stopping defenseman Dmitry Orlov on a semi-breakaway and stopping U.S. Olympian John Carlson five times.

After a scoreless first period, the Senators grabbed the lead on Turris’ 15th goal of the season with just under 13 minutes gone in the second period. Left winger Clarke McArthur’s quick outlet pass to Turris sprung him on a breakaway. Just as Turris wound up to shoot, Capitals defenseman Connor Carrick converged on him to get a stick on the puck. Turris’ shot sailed through the pads of Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby, who was making his first start at home in a month.

Holtby was invited to Team Canada’s orientation camp but was not invited to participate in the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The Senators doubled their lead with 8:56 gone in the third period when Spezza ripped a snap shot past Holtby’s stick side for his 13th goal of the season and sixth on the power play. The goal came on Ottawa’s fourth power play of the night.

”I thought our team game was very solid throughout,“ Senators coach Paul MacLean said. ”I thought we played a really good 60 minutes in the game. I thought the momentum swings we handled well or dictated a little bit of it.

“Obviously, our penalty killers (4-for-4) did a very good job and our goaltender made saves when we needed it. Our special teams ends up being the difference in the game. We get a power-play goal that puts it away.”

NOTES: Capitals RW Alex Ovechkin sat out the game with a lower-body injury that occurred late in Washington’s 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Sunday. In the two previous games Ovechkin missed this season with a shoulder injury the Capitals won, outscoring their opponents by a combined 10-2. In the 23 previous games Ovechkin missed in his NHL career, the Capitals were 13-8-2. ... Ottawa was without RW Mark Stone and D Marc Methot, both with undisclosed injuries. ... Senators D Erik Karlsson entered the game with five points in his past three games. Washington entered the game with 2,000 goals since the start of the Ovechkin era in 2005. Ovechkin scored 406 of them. ... The Capitals begin a five-game road trip Friday night against the New Jersey Devils, followed by stops in Montreal, Buffalo, Columbus and Detroit. ... The Senators continue their four-game road trip Thursday night in Tampa, followed by trips to Carolina and Columbus.