Capitals hitting on all cylinders, defeat Senators

WASHINGTON -- At the start of this month, after back-to-back losses left his team sputtering with a .500 record, Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz openly wondered if his team was better than its record.

“We’re not as good as we think we are,” Trotz said back on Dec. 3.

Since making that statement, the Capitals have gone 7-0-2 to climb back up the Metropolitan Division standings, including Monday night’s 2-1 victory against the Ottawa Senators.

The Capitals (17-10-6) used second-period goals by fourth-line right wing Jay Beagle and top-line center Nicklas Backstrom, along with 38 saves from goaltender Braden Holtby to move past the New York Rangers and into third place in the Metropolitan Division with 40 points, six behind the second-place New York Islanders.

“Maybe we didn’t play our best hockey tonight, but we still got a win,” said Backstrom, whose power-play goal late in the second period stood up as the game winner. “We’ve got to collect as many points as we can.”

The Senators, who received a second-period goal by right winger Erik Condra, lost for the second straight game after winning three of their previous four. But after outshooting Washington by a 39-23 count, no one in the visiting dressing room was upset with the effort.

“We didn’t leave anything on the ice,” said coach Dave Cameron, who is now 3-3-1 since taking over for Paul MacLean on Dec. 6. “You’re going to win most of those games if you play that well. Hockey is not always fair, but when you give that effort you can still hold your head up.”

After a physical first period that featured 20 hits but no goals, the teams traded even-strength goals before Backstrom gave Washington a 2-1 lead on the power play with 34.6 seconds remaining in the second period.

“There’s no way we win the hockey game if Braden doesn’t give us the performance he did in the first period,” Trotz said, referring to Holtby’s 14 saves to keep the game scoreless.

In the second period, shortly after Ottawa netminder Craig Anderson denied Capitals defenseman John Carlson from the slot, Beagle broke a scoreless tie when he took a lob pass from Washington rookie center Evgeny Kuznetsov, fended off defenseman Jared Cowen, and beat Anderson between the pads for his career-high fifth goal of the season with 6:01 remaining in the second period.

It took the Senators less than two minutes to respond. Condra stripped Capitals defenseman Mike Green of the puck just inside the blue line and fired a shot past Holtby for his third goal of the season with 4:04 remaining.

The game turned a few minutes later when Ottawa defenseman Eric Gryba was called for holding Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin behind the Senators’ net.

Washington had gone nine straight power plays without a goal but Backstrom snapped that drought when he took a pass from Green and whipped a wrist shot through a screen provided by left winger Marcus Johansson for his sixth goal in five games and 11th of the season.

“Nicky’s got a great shot,” Trotz said. “With teams focusing on Ovi, he needs to shoot more to keep teams honest.”

Holtby turned aside all 15 shots he faced in the third period to win his third straight and improve to 7-0-2 in his last nine decisions.

“It was a grinder style game,” Beagle said. “It’s something we’ve struggled with over the last couple years, closing out games where we had a one-goal lead. We seem to be doing it now and we just need to keep doing it.”

“I like where our game is going,” said Senators left winger Clarke MacArthur. “We’ve just got to keep working at it. It’s a learning thing. There’s a lot of hockey left in the second half.”

NOTES: The Senators entered the game with a seven-game win streak over the Capitals dating to Dec. 7, 2011. ... Ottawa has relied heavily on rookie LW Mike Hoffman (10 goals) and rookie RW Mark Stone (eight goals), who rank third and fourth in the NHL among rookie goal scorers. ... The Capitals recalled rookie C Andre Burakovsky from the AHL Hershey Bears on Monday but made him a healthy scratch for the sixth time in seven games, along with D Nate Schmidt, who was scratched for the second straight game in favor of veteran D Jack Hillen. ... The Senators are off until Dec. 27 when they begin a two-game homestand against the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres. The Capitals return to action Tuesday night in New York when they face the Rangers for the first time this season. They do not play another game in Washington until the Jan. 1 Winter Classic against the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationals Park.