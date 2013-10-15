Preview: Senators at Coyotes

The Ottawa Senators wrap up their season-opening six-game road trip when they visit the Phoenix Coyotes on Tuesday. Ottawa posted a 1-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres in its opener but has gone 0-2-2 since, scoring a total of three goals over its last two contests. The Senators dropped those games despite the stellar play of backup goaltender Robin Lehner, who made 47 saves in a start at San Jose on Saturday before stopping 45 shots in relief of Craig Anderson at Anaheim the following night.

The Coyotes return home following a five-game road trip during which they went 3-2-0. After back-to-back one-goal efforts in losses to San Jose and the New York Islanders, Phoenix won the final three games of the trek by a combined 11-6 score. The Coyotes play six of their next eight contests in their own building.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, RSN East, TVA (Ottawa), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (1-2-2): After recording only an assist in his first two games for Ottawa, Bobby Ryan has scored a goal in each of his last three contests. The 26-year-old, who was acquired from Anaheim over the summer, netted his 150th career goal against the Ducks on Sunday. Of the Senators’ nine different goal-scorers, Ryan is the only player with more than one tally.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (4-2-0): Phoenix assigned right wing Brandon Yip to Portland of the American Hockey League. Signed as a free agent over the summer after 1 1/2 seasons with the Nashville Predators, Yip has yet to make his debut with the Coyotes. Center Rob Klinkhammer registered his first career two-goal performance in Sunday’s triumph over the Carolina Hurricanes.

OVERTIME

1. The Senators have allowed a total of 106 shots over their last two games, including a franchise-record 56 at Anaheim on Sunday.

2. Anderson has lost his last six meetings with the Coyotes.

3. Veteran C Jeff Halpern, who split last season between the New York Rangers and Montreal, is expected to make his debut with Phoenix after signing a one-year contract on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Coyotes 2