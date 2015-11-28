Preview: Senators at Coyotes

The Ottawa Senators attempt to extend their winning streak to five games when they wrap up their three-game road trip against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Ottawa improved to 5-0-2 in its last seven overall contests with a 5-3 triumph Wednesday at Colorado.

The Senators have been an offensive juggernaut away from home of late, totaling 17 goals in their last three road games. Arizona is looking to complete a perfect three-game homestand after posting a 2-1 overtime victory over Calgary on Friday. The Coyotes climbed within two points of first place in the Pacific Division as defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the winning goal at 4:20 of the extra session. Arizona hopes to finish with a sweep of the two-game season series after recording a 4-1 win at Ottawa on Oct. 24.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CITY (Ottawa), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE SENATORS (12-5-5): Bobby Ryan was kept off the scoresheet Wednesday, ending his nine-game point streak during which he collected four goals and seven assists. The 28-year-old native of New Jersey has not gone consecutive contests without a point since a three-game drought from Oct. 15-22. Ottawa scored a combined 12 goals in the first two games of its road trip, with captain Erik Karlsson and Mike Hoffman being the only players to notch at least one point in both contests.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (12-9-1): Ekman-Larsson has been a tremendous clutch performer for Arizona in the last three campaigns. Three of the 24-year-old Swede’s five goals this season have been game-winners, giving him a total of 16 since the start of 2013-14. Dave Tippett recorded his 500th career coaching victory Friday, tying him with Toe Blake for 22nd place on the all-time list.

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes captain Shane Doan has missed two straight games with a lower-body injury.

2. Ottawa LW Shane Prince scored two goals and set up another Friday after notching only four assists in his first 14 NHL contests.

3. Arizona LW Mikkel Boedker has scored six goals this season, with three coming in the victory at Ottawa.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Coyotes 1