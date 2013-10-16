Senators 4, Coyotes 3 (OT): Cory Conacher converted a cross-slot slap pass from defenseman Marc Methot at 2:48 of overtime as Ottawa concluded its season-opening six-game road trip by snapping a four-game winless streak.

Captain Jason Spezza recorded a natural hat trick while Milan Michalek and Colin Greening each notched two assists for the Senators, who went 2-2-2 on their trek. Craig Anderson made 34 saves in ending a personal six-game skid against the Coyotes.

Rob Klinkhammer, Radim Vrbata and Mike Ribeiro scored for Phoenix, which had its three-game winning streak halted. Mike Smith turned aside 28 shots.

After Klinkhammer and Vrbata scored 77 seconds apart early in the second period to give Phoenix a 2-0 lead, Spezza took over by registering his fifth career hat trick and first since Feb. 14, 2012 at Tampa Bay. The veteran center got Ottawa on the board at 8:42 of the session by tapping in a loose puck in the crease and forged a tie 1:50 into the third by buring a feed from Greening after a turnover by Smith.

Spezza put the Senators in front during a power play at 7:19 with a blast from just above the right faceoff circle. Ribeiro drew the Coyotes even with 3:30 remaining, when defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s one-timer from above the slot deflected off him and past Anderson during a man advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Klinkhammer opened the scoring at 1:18 of the second period, drilling a rebound past Anderson after the netminder stopped C Antoine Vermette’s sneaky backhander off a faceoff in the right circle. ... C Jeff Halpern made his debut with the Coyotes after signing a one-year contract on Saturday, winning eight of nine faceoffs in 8 1/2 minutes of ice time. ... Ottawa scored a total of three goals in its previous two games.