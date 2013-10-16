FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senators 4, Coyotes 3 (OT)
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 16, 2013 / 7:45 AM / 4 years ago

Senators 4, Coyotes 3 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Senators 4, Coyotes 3 (OT): Cory Conacher converted a cross-slot slap pass from defenseman Marc Methot at 2:48 of overtime as Ottawa concluded its season-opening six-game road trip by snapping a four-game winless streak.

Captain Jason Spezza recorded a natural hat trick while Milan Michalek and Colin Greening each notched two assists for the Senators, who went 2-2-2 on their trek. Craig Anderson made 34 saves in ending a personal six-game skid against the Coyotes.

Rob Klinkhammer, Radim Vrbata and Mike Ribeiro scored for Phoenix, which had its three-game winning streak halted. Mike Smith turned aside 28 shots.

After Klinkhammer and Vrbata scored 77 seconds apart early in the second period to give Phoenix a 2-0 lead, Spezza took over by registering his fifth career hat trick and first since Feb. 14, 2012 at Tampa Bay. The veteran center got Ottawa on the board at 8:42 of the session by tapping in a loose puck in the crease and forged a tie 1:50 into the third by buring a feed from Greening after a turnover by Smith.

Spezza put the Senators in front during a power play at 7:19 with a blast from just above the right faceoff circle. Ribeiro drew the Coyotes even with 3:30 remaining, when defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s one-timer from above the slot deflected off him and past Anderson during a man advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Klinkhammer opened the scoring at 1:18 of the second period, drilling a rebound past Anderson after the netminder stopped C Antoine Vermette’s sneaky backhander off a faceoff in the right circle. ... C Jeff Halpern made his debut with the Coyotes after signing a one-year contract on Saturday, winning eight of nine faceoffs in 8 1/2 minutes of ice time. ... Ottawa scored a total of three goals in its previous two games.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.