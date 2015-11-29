Coyotes 4, Senators 3

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona left winger Mikkel Boedker had three goals for his second hat trick against Ottawa in as many games this season in the Coyotes’ 4-3 victory over the Senators on Saturday night at Gila River Arena.

Boekder scored in the first minute in each of the first two periods and put in a rebound with 6:31 remaining for a 4-2 lead.

Senators right winger Mark Stone scored with 5:15 left when his shot hit Coyotes goaltender Anders Lindback on a shoulder and bounced high behind him and into the net.

Boedker had three goals and Lindback was in net in the Coyotes’ 4-1 victory in Ottawa in the other meeting between the two on Oct. 23. Boedker has nine goals this season for the Coyotes (13-9-1), who have won three in a row.

Left winger Mike Hoffman scored two goals, giving him 10 for the season, as Ottawa (12-6-5) had a seven-game point streak broken. The Senators had won four in a row and five of seven.

Center Dustin Jeffrey had his first goal of the season in his fourth game with the Coyotes and Lindback posted 35 saves.

Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson had 15 saves as the Senators outshot the Coyotes 38-19.

Boedker scored 38 seconds into the game when he took a centering pass from defenseman Michael Stone in the slot and beat Anderson on the glove side.

Hoffman tied the score when he banged in a one-timer after a centering pass from right winger Bobby Ryan from behind the net. It was 1-1 at 7:28.

Boedker poked in the rebound of his own short shot 41 seconds into the second period for a 2-1 lead. Center Antoine Vermette put the puck on net from the right boards and Anderson stopped but could not control it.

Jeffrey scored on a breakaway four minutes into the second period for a 3-1 lead. Right winger Tobias Rieder picked off a mis-hit pass from defenseman Eric Karlsson in his zone and found Jeffrey ahead of the pack.

Hoffman’s power play goal at 17:57 of the second period made it 3-2. The Coyotes challenged the call, claiming goaltender interference on right winger Alex Chiasson, but the call stood. Chiasson was stationed directly in front of Lindback but was not in the crease.

NOTES: Coyotes RW Shane Doan (lower body) missed his third straight game. Doan is tied for third on the team with six goals. ... Coyotes G Anders Lindback made his sixth start of the season in place of Mike Smith, who had started twice in the previous three nights. Lindback posted his first Coyotes victory in the first meeting between the teams, a 3-1 victory in Ottawa on Oct. 24. ... Ottawa beat Dallas and Colorado by a combined 12-7 in the first two games of a three-game trip that ended Saturday in Arizona. Ottawa had been in Phoenix since Thanksgiving after playing in Colorado on Wednesday. ... Coyotes D Zbynek Michalek was scratched because of an illness.