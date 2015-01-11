Senators’ power play proficient in win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Ottawa Senators put the power back in its power play Saturday.

Left winger Milan Michalek and defenseman Codi Ceci had power play goals as the Senators broke an 0-of-29 drought over the last eight games in a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes at the Gila River Arena on Saturday.

“Every power play in the league is streaky,” Ottawa coach Dave Cameron said. “That’s just the way it goes, and that is the nature of the game and the nature of the beast. You just have to stick with it, and I thought we stuck with it tonight and we got the result we wanted.”

Michalek’s power-play goal seven minutes into the game tied it at 1, and Ceci’s goal 86 seconds into the third period put it out of reach at 4-1.

“The two goals were huge, and a couple of other chances, too,” Cameron said.

Left winger Clarke MacArthur, rookie left winger Mike Hoffman and center David Langwand also scored for the Senators (17-16-8), who broke a three-game losing streak in which they scored only five goals.

Ottawa had not scored on a power play since Michalek scored in the first period of a 6-2 victory over Anaheim on Dec. 19.

“Any time you can get a goal or momentum off a power play, it is huge,” said Hoffman, whose 14 goals are tied with Nashville’s Filip Forsberg for the NHL lead among rookies.

“When you’re hot, you’re hot, and sometimes you get cold and it seems nothing is working and you try too much as opposed to just keeping it simple and staying in the system. Tonight we did what we had to do, and hopefully moving forward it stays that way.”

Left winger Mikkel Boedker scored on the Coyotes’ third shot for a 1-0 lead four minutes into the game, but Craig Anderson saved the final 29 shots he saw.

Boedker has 12 goals and three in the last two games, did not have another shot.

The Coyotes had three power-play goals in two of their last three games but were 0-of-5 with the man advantage Saturday.

“We can’t be that inconsistent,” Boedker said. “Obviously it sucks. We have to figure it out in here as a team and as a unit, and we have to step up provide for one another.”

Goalie Mike Smith had 28 saves for the Coyotes (16-21-4), which had won four of their last six games and five of their last six at home.

”We’re not a very good defending team right now,“ Arizona coach Dave Tippett said. ”We’ve got a lot of younger players ... there is some inconsistency there is some inconsistency in our veteran players.

“We just need to be a better defending team if we’re going to competitive night in and night out. You can’t lose by four.”

The Coyotes have given up 136 goals, third-most in the league, and have given up 19 goals in their last three losses.

Mihalek tied the game at 1 on a power play 15 seconds before a Coyotes’ man advantage was to expire at 12:52, and MacArthur broke the tie on a wrister at 6:51.

Hoffman scored at 9:21 of the second period for a 3-1 lead after forcing defensive turnover and a receiving a nice feed from center Mika Zibanejad, who had two assists.

”I knew as soon as I dropped it to Mika he was going to center it right back in the slot,“ said Hoffman, who will compete to the NHL All-Star skills competition. Just trying to be ready. He put it right on my tape.”

NOTES: Coyotes D Oliver Ekman-Larsson was selected to the NHL all-star team Saturday. Ekman-Larsson has 11 goals, tied for the NHL leader among defensemen, and leads defensemen with eight power plays goals. “Obviously that is a big honor for me to go there and be around the best players in the league,” Ekman-Larsson said ... Ottawa RW Bobby Ryan was also named to the all-star. ... Coyotes RW Shane Doan wore a microphone during the game, and his comments were aired as part of FOX Sports Arizona’s game coverage. He had two goals and a season-high three points in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Thursday. ... Senators RW Mark Stone and Coyotes D Michael Stone played against each other for the first time in an NHL game. The other potential brother matchup -- Senators LW Milan Michalek and Coyotes D Zbynek Michalek -- did not occur as Zbynek missed his second straight game with an upper body injury. ... Coyotes C Martin Hanzal (upper body injury) missed his third straight game. ... LW Todd Bertuzzi, 39, will report to Binghamton of the American Hockey League on Monday after signing a tryout contract with the Senators. Bertuzzi has 314 goals and 456 assists in 1,159 NHL games. He spent the last five seasons with Detroit.