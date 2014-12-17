Preview: Senators at Devils

The New Jersey Devils attempt to halt their losing streak when they begin a four-game homestand against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. New Jersey saw its skid reach four contests Monday as it dropped a 3-2 decision to the New York Islanders in a shootout. Scott Gomez and defenseman Marek Zidlicky each recorded a goal and an assist as the Devils held a 2-0 lead after one period before falling to 0-2-2 since edging Carolina on Dec. 8.

Ottawa, which is concluding its three-game road trip, fell to 1-1-1 under new coach Dave Cameron as it suffered a 5-4 shootout loss in Buffalo on Monday. The Senators erased a 3-1 deficit on goals by Mark Stone, Curtis Lazar and Alex Chiasson but allowed the tying goal with 3:29 remaining in the third period and failed to convert in the bonus format. New Jersey posted a 3-2 overtime victory at Ottawa on Oct. 25 as Jaromir Jagr scored a power-play goal at 3:39 of the extra session.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN, TVA (Ottawa), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (12-12-6): Bobby Ryan scored his second goal in three games Monday after going seven contests without a tally. The 27-year-old native of New Jersey has collected six points over his last five games. Craig Anderson is expected to start Wednesday after watching the previous two contests from the bench.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (11-15-6): New Jersey has played a league-low 11 times at home but on Wednesday kicks off a 10-game stretch during which it has eight contests at Prudential Center. Gomez notched his 338th assist as a member of the Devils to move past Scott Stevens for fourth place on the franchise list. He is 16 away from tying John MacLean for third.

OVERTIME

1. The Devils also have lost four straight at home (0-2-2).

2. Anderson has struggled of late, allowing at least three goals in nine of his last 10 starts.

3. New Jersey’s four-game slide is its fourth of the season.

