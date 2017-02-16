Preview: Senators at Devils

The New Jersey Devils have a chance make up ground in their bid for a playoff spot with a favorable schedule awaiting them for the rest of the month. New Jersey, which sits five points out of the second wild card, plays five of its next six games at Prudential Center, including Thursday's matchup against the Ottawa Senators.

The Devils rebounded from a 4-1 drubbing by San Jose by edging league-worst Colorado 3-2 to avoid back-to-back home setbacks. "You don't want to lose two in a row ever, especially this time of year with the homestand," goaltender Cory Schneider said. "If you get off to an 0-2 start out of the (bye-week) break, you're chasing." Ottawa, meanwhile, will play six of its next seven away from home after dropping a 3-2 decision at home to Buffalo on Tuesday. The Senators, tied for second in the Atlantic Division, gave up a pair of third-period goals to drop to 18-2-1 when leading after two periods.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RDS, TSN5 (Ottawa), MSG-Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (29-19-6): Bobby Ryan, a four-time 30-goal scorer, has struggled throughout the season and was playing on a checking line last week. Ryan did show an offensive flash in the loss to Buffalo, recording a goal and an assist in one game for the first time since Dec. 20 and logging a season-high six shots on goal. “It’s all for naught when you lose," Ryan said. "I’d gladly have played 11 minutes and been a minus-1 if we’d won. I don’t care. We lost two points.”

ABOUT THE DEVILS (24-22-10): Forward Beau Bennett, who has been sidelined the past nine games due to a left ankle injury, is ready to return to the lineup, but coach John Hynes is leery of breaking up his No. 3 line where Bennett was playing. At Wednesday's practice, Bennett skated on the fourth line while rotating with Joseph Blandisi at left wing. “It’s not going to be an easy call," Hynes said. "Beau’s coming back. He was playing very good before he got hurt."

OVERTIME

1. The Devils are 6-for-14 on the power play over the past four games.

2. Senators G Craig Anderson is 8-3-1 with a 2.18 goals-against average versus New Jersey.

3. Schneider has been outstanding against Ottawa with a 6-1-1 mark and 1.59 GAA.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Senators 2