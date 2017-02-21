Preview: Senators at Devils

The Ottawa Senators are two points out of first place in the Atlantic Division but their lineup has been ravaged by injuries as they prepare to open a four-game road trip at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. It will be the second visit to New Jersey in six days for Ottawa, which posted a 3-0 win over the Devils last Thursday.

“It’s an Ottawa team that really outplayed us,” New Jersey leading scorer Taylor Hall said. "It’s got to be a huge bounce-back game after this one.” The Devils are among a cluster of teams looking up at the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, trailing Boston by six points. The Senators lost Bobby Ryan to a finger injury in Saturday's win at Toronto and watched three more forwards exit Sunday's 3-2 home loss to Winnipeg. Mark Stone, Mike Hoffman and Tommy Wingels are all accompanying the team on the road trip but it's unclear if any of them will be available to face New Jersey.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RDS2, TSN5 (Ottawa), MSG-Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (31-20-6): Stone, Ottawa's leading goal scorer with 22 tallies, was knocked out of Sunday's game after receiving an illegal check to the head from Winnipeg's Jacob Trouba, who was suspended two games by the NHL on Monday. Hoffman, tied with Kyle Turris for second on the time with 19 tallies, did not return after sustaining a lower-body injury in the first period. Ottawa dipped into the minors for reinforcements Monday, calling up forwards Max McCormick and Casey Bailey.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (25-24-10): New Jersey failed to take advantage over a favorable schedule, going 3-3-0 over its last six games, which included a five-game homestand and the second leg of a home-and-home against neighboring the New York Islanders. The Devils now play their next three at home against three tough foes, with the rival New York Rangers and Montreal on deck. Hall collected three points in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Islanders but has two goals in 10 games against the Senators.

OVERTIME

1. Despite last week's last to Ottawa, Devils G Cory Schneider is 6-2-1 with a 1.63 goals-against average versus the Senators.

2. Ottawa signed D Fredrik Claesson to a one-year contract extension on Monday.

3. Devils D Kyle Quincey (upper body) has sat out the past six games.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Senators 2