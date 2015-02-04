Devils 2, Senators 1: Michael Cammalleri scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period as host New Jersey extended its point streak to five games (4-0-1).

Adam Henrique added a second-period tally and Jaromir Jagr notched an assist as the Devils improved to 7-2-2 in their last 11 games. Cory Schneider, making his league-leading 44th start, turned aside 19 shots for the victory.

Curtis Lazar scored one day after his 20th birthday for Ottawa, which lost for the eighth time in 12 games (4-6-2). Robin Lehner made 17 saves in place of the injured Craig Anderson, falling to 1-5-1 in his last seven starts.

The Senators registered only four shots in a scoreless first period and went 15 1/2 minutes without one before opening the scoring midway through the second session. Lazar exploited a miscommunication between Cammalleri and defenseman Andy Greene, splitting between both players to skate in alone and slide a backhander past Scheider just as he appeared to be losing control of the puck.

New Jersey answered 95 seconds later as Henrique took a drop pass from blue-liner Marek Zidlicky and buried a sharp-angle shot from the bottom of the right faceoff circle. The Devils forged ahead at 5:02 of the third as Jagr sent a pass from along the right-wing boards to Cammalleri, who snapped a shot from the slot off the left post and in for his team-leading 17th goal.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Henrique snapped a 12-game goal-scoring drought with his first tally since Dec. 29 and 11th of the season. ... Senators D Chris Phillips was held out of the lineup so he can break Daniel Alfredsson’s franchise record for games played (1,178) at home on Thursday. ... Jagr’s assist moved him within 16 points of tying Ron Francis (1,798) for fourth place on the all-time list.