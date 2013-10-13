Preview: Senators at Ducks

Bobby Ryan will face his former team on Sunday as he leads the visiting Ottawa Senators against the Anaheim Ducks. The subject of trade rumors for quite some time, Ryan was shuffled to Canada’s capital city during the summer for Jakob Silfverberg, former first-round pick Stefan Noesen and a first-round selection in the 2014 draft. Ryan, who scored for the second straight game in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to San Jose, recorded 30-goal performances in every season except last year’s lockout-shortened campaign.

Silfverberg has made the most of his new surroundings, becoming the third player in franchise history to score four times in his first four games. “You want to build up a lot of confidence at the start of the season,” the Swede said. “We’ve been playing great as a team, and I’ve been fortunate enough to put in some goals.” Silfverberg, who celebrates his 23rd birthday on Sunday, has helped the Ducks post three straight victories following a lopsided, season-opening 6-1 loss to Colorado.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (1-1-2): Captain Jason Spezza recorded an assist in his return following a week’s absence with a persistent groin injury. Robin Lehner (47 saves) gave Craig Anderson a breather by facing the Sharks, but the latter needs to rebound after a pair of performances in which he allowed four goals. Anderson is just 2-6-0 in eight career starts versus Anaheim.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (3-1-0): Anaheim plans to turn back the clock and wear its retro “Mighty Ducks” jerseys on Sunday. “It’s exciting,” Corey Perry said. “It’s what I was drafted in, and it was my first year here. It’s nice to see those colors back.” Three injured players might be wearing the sweaters as Mathieu Perreault (lower body), Kyle Palmieiri (upper body) and Nick Bonino (lower body) returned to practice on Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim G Jonas Hiller turned aside 34 shots to secure his 17th career shutout in Friday’s 6-0 victory over the reeling New York Rangers.

2. Ottawa wraps up its season-opening six-game road trip in Phoenix on Tuesday.

3. Should Silfverberg score on Sunday, he’ll match LW Daniel Winnik’s streak of tallying in each of his first five games with the franchise.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Senators 1