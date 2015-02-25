Preview: Senators at Ducks

The Ottawa Senators look to post a third consecutive victory for the first time since October when they kick off a five-game road trip against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Ottawa, which registered a season-high four-game winning streak from Oct. 11-18, completed a 3-1-1 homestand with back-to-back triumphs over Montreal and Florida. Kyle Turris collected a goal and two assists Saturday as the Senators allowed the game’s first tally before recording a 4-1 victory over the Panthers.

Anaheim is seeking its fourth straight win after beginning its three-game homestand with a 4-3 shootout triumph over Detroit on Monday. Andrew Cogliano, Emerson Etem and defenseman Francois Beauchemin scored in a 3:40 span midway through the third period to erase a 2-0 deficit and Jakob Silfverberg netted the decisive tally in the second round of the bonus format as the Ducks improved to 26-0-7 in one-goal games. Ottawa hopes to complete a sweep of the two-game season series after recording a 6-2 home victory on Dec. 19 in which rookie Mike Hoffman scored twice and Mika Zibanejad added a tally and an assist.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, TSN5, RDS (Ottawa), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (24-23-10): Ottawa will be without Jared Cowen, who begins serving his three-game suspension for an illegal hit to the head of Florida’s Jussi Jokinen on Saturday. The 24-year-old defenseman, who has recorded three goals and six assists in 49 contests, will be eligible to return to the lineup Tuesday at Minnesota. Andrew Hammond likely will make his third straight start on Wednesday, but veteran Craig Anderson could return to action at some point during the team’s road trip.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (38-16-7): Anaheim made a trade Tuesday, acquiring Jiri Sekac from Montreal for Devante Smith-Pelly. The 22-year-old Sekac, a native of the Czech Republic, recorded seven goals and nine assists in 50 games with the Canadiens this season - his first in the NHL. “Hopefully I’ll get more chances than I got in Montreal,” Sekac said of playing for the Ducks. “I‘m looking forward to it, and I‘m very excited to be a part of this organization.”

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks assigned G Ilya Bryzgalov to Norfolk of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, a day after clearing waivers. The 34-year-old struggled in his second stint with Anaheim, going 1-4-1 with a 4.19 goals-against average and .847 save percentage in eight games.

2. Anderson has not played since Jan. 21 due to a hand injury.

3. Anaheim is 1-for-13 on the power play over its last six contests.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Senators 2