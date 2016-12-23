Hoffman's OT goal the difference as Sens edge Ducks

OTTAWA -- Mike Hoffman scored on a one-timer with 56.2 seconds left in overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

It was the fourth win in a row for the Senators.

The winning goal was scored on a power play, with Andrew Cogliano in the box for highsticking Hoffman with 1:37 to go in the five-minute extra session. It was set up by Dion Phaneuf, who passed to Hoffman just below the right-wing face-off dot.

In regulation time, Ryan Dzingel scored for Ottawa while Jakob Silfverberg replied for the Ducks.

Mike Condon made 24 saves to improve his record to 8-3-2. John Gibson stopped 16 shots in the Anaheim net.

After a scoreless first period which saw the Ducks outshoot the Senators 6-5, Ottawa broke the ice 62 seconds into the middle

Kyle Turris pulled the puck from a crowd to the right of Gibson and passed into the slot to Dzingel, who fired o wrist shot over the goalie's trapper for his eighth goal of the season.

The Ducks appeared to tie the game with 1:10 left in the second when Nick Ritchie fired a shot behind Condon, but the goal was waved off when it was ruled Corey Perry was guilty of goalie interference.

Perry made amends for his sin on an Anaheim power play exactly one minute later when he sent a beautiful blind backhand pass through the slot to Silfverberg, who had an open side for his ninth of the season.

The Ducks outshot the Senators 9-7 in the second period.

NOTES: Senators G Andrew Hammond will be out "week-to-week" with a high ankle sprain, coach Guy Boucher said Thursday. With G Craig Anderson away on personal leave to be with his wife Nicolle as she battles cancer, the puck-stopping job is left in the hands of Mike Condon and Matt O'Connor. ... Senators D Fredrik Claesson was a healthy scratch. ... Ducks RW Stefan Noesen was scratched. Noesen was a first-round pick of the Senators in 2011. ... Senators D Korbinian Holzer was scratched.