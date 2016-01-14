Late 3-goal surge carries Ducks past Senators

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Fans must trust that the red lights behind the goals at the Honda Center are fully functional. There has been little direct evidence this season.

However, defenseman Shea Theodore’s first NHL goal sparked a three-goal burst late in the third period that sent the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

Theodore’s power-play tally gave the Ducks (18-17-7) their third win in the first five games of a season-high, eight-game homestand.

The Senators (20-18-6) fell for the sixth time in their past eight games, a stretch that saw them get outscored 30-12.

“They scored on the power play, and I really don’t know what went on after that,” Senators center Mika Zibanejad said of the Ducks’ game-winning burst. “Can’t really get a grip onto what happened. To be honest with you, I don’t have a good answer. It’s just something that can’t happen.”

The Ducks might be the lowest-scoring team in the NHL this season, but they do know what to do with goals when they get them. They are now 11-1-2 when they get at least three goals in a game. They got that many in less than 3 1/2 minutes of the third period Wednesday.

Related Coverage Preview: Senators at Ducks

”He opened the floodgates,“ Ducks left winger Carl Hagelin said of fellow goal-scorer Theodore. ”We needed that.

“It always feels good scoring goals. Let’s be honest, that’s a big part of why play the game -- to score goals and help the team out.”

Anaheim center Ryan Getzlaf didn’t score, but he gained a measure of vindication after his egregious turnover led to the Senators’ only goal of the game.

A rush by winger Andrew Cogliano led to the Ducks’ first goal and gave them a 1-0 lead midway through the second period. That lead didn’t survive until the next intermission, though.

Late in the period, Getzlaf turned the puck over at center ice. Senators right winger Curtis Lazar stole a Getzlaf pass and raced in unchecked on Anaheim goalie Frederik Andersen, beating him to the glove side with a low wrist shot.

The tying turnover was not the first time this season Getzlaf put the puck on an opponent’s stick, leading directly to a goal. As a result, Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau dropped him all the way to the fourth line with limited minutes in the third period Wednesday.

”You certainly don’t want to do it too often,“ Boudreau said of demoting Getzlaf. ”But what happened there is between me and Getzy, and we’ll talk about it again tomorrow.

“It was good to see he vindicated himself a little bit.”

Getzlaf redeemed himself by setting up the go-ahead goal with just 4:55 left in the game. He carried into the Senators’ end, held up just inside the blue line and slipped the puck to Theodore on the left wing. Theodore had slipped behind the Senators defense, and he beat Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson (34 saves) with a quick shot from the bottom of the faceoff circle.

“He’s got good offensive instincts,” Boudreau said of Theodore, the Ducks’ first-round draft pick in 2013. “I think he just saw an opening, and Getzy was very good about holding the puck until he cleared the defense.”

Hagelin and left winger Jakob Silfverberg added insurance goals in quick succession in the closing minutes. The three goals came within 3:29, the fastest three-goal burst by the Ducks this season.

”I thought it was a pretty decent road game,“ Senators coach Dave Cameron said. ”But the reality of it is that this time of year, when games are tough, it’s going to come down to one or two plays. Tonight, we weren’t ready on a faceoff and took a penalty. We gave up a goal on that penalty kill.

“The best analogy I can give you is a pitcher. You go through the rotation two, three times and you can get away with some things. Then it gets tougher. We’ve been through the rotation two, three times now.”

NOTES: Ducks G Frederik Andersen made just his second start since the Christmas break. He finished with 24 saves in the win. ... Senators RW Bobby Ryan spent the first four seasons of his NHL career with the Ducks, but he said traveling back to Anaheim is the same as “any other trip now.” ... Senators G Andrew Hammond was a scratch Wednesday night. Hammond left the team Monday for unspecified personal reasons. ... Ducks RW Andrew Cogliano played in his 664th consecutive game Wednesday night. Cogliano has never missed a game since making his NHL debut with the Edmonton Oilers in October 2007. The NHL record is 964 consecutive games by Doug Jarvis. Cogliano is the eighth NHL player to play in at least 600 consecutive games.